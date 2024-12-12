Đà Nẵng to establish 58 hectare industrial cluster

HÀ NỘI — The Đà Nẵng People’s Committee has recently issued a decision to establish the Hòa Liên Industrial Cluster, spanning over 58.53 hectares, based on the technical infrastructure of the auxiliary area supporting the Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park project.

The industrial cluster is located in Hòa Liên Commune, Hòa Vang District, Đà Nẵng. It is bordered by the Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park to the north, hills and the Centralised Information Technology Park to the south, the Nam Hải Vân Bypass and the Centralised Information Technology Park to the east, and hills and the Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park to the west.

The project has a total investment of over VNĐ235.11 billion (US$9.25 million) funded by the city's budget, with the Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority serving as the investor.

It will attract industries, including automobile manufacturing and assembly projects, along with related support services, mechanical engineering and the production of auto parts and precision mechanics, as well as clean, environmentally friendly supporting industries.

Once completed, the project will be handed over to the Đà Nẵng Centre for Industry and Trade Promotion under the Đà Nẵng Department of Industry and Trade for management and operation. The transition, establishment and operation of the Hòa Liên Industrial Cluster are expected to take place between 2024 and 2027.

According to the Đà Nẵng People's Committee, the establishment of the Hòa Liên Industrial Cluster aims to provide land with technical infrastructure and services to attract industrial investment, especially in high-tech supporting industries, automotive manufacturing and assembly and other supporting industries. This initiative is expected to create jobs and contribute to the overall development of Đà Nẵng. — VNS