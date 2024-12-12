Market continues slight correction as VN-Index slips below 1,270 points

HÀ NỘI — The stock market continued its downward adjustment on Wednesday, with the VN-Index falling below the critical 1,270-point threshold. Liquidity slightly increased, while foreign investors extended their net-selling trend.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index concluded the session at 1,268.86 points, a decrease of 3.21 points or 0.25 per cent.

Market breadth was negative, with 183 stocks declining, 120 advancing and 62 remaining unchanged. Liquidity saw a modest uptick, reaching VNĐ15.3 trillion (US$602.9 million), up 6.2 per cent from the previous session.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the top 30 stocks by market capitalisation on the HoSE, edged up slightly by 0.63 points, or 0.05 per cent, to close at 1,336.48 points. Within the VN30 basket, 16 stocks fell, 10 advanced and four remained unchanged.

The decline was led by large-cap stocks in the manufacturing and banking sectors, with the Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB) experiencing the sharpest drop, falling by 1.27 per cent, which shaved more than 1.6 points off the VN-Index.

Other notable decliners included the Vietnam Rubber Group - Joint Stock Company (GVR), down 0.94 per cent, and Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG), which dropped 1.32 per cent.

Market losses were somewhat mitigated by gains in select stocks. FPT Corporation (FPT) rose by 0.67 per cent, contributing over 0.35 points to the VN-Index.

Further positive performers included Saigon Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB), up 2.42 per cent, KIDO Group Corporation (KDC), which surged by 4.77 per cent, and Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDB), up 1.07 per cent.

Analysts from Việt Dragon Securities said: “The market failed to sustain its recovery, retreating back to the MA(200) zone around 1,268 points. Liquidity increased compared to the previous session, indicating mounting supply pressure as support flows remain relatively limited. The MA(200) zone may still provide some support and aid the market in recovering shortly.

“However, selling pressure remains assertive, particularly from foreign investors selling off large-cap stocks. As a result, investors should remain cautious and wait for clearer supply-demand signals within the 1,265–1,275-point range, as these signals will influence the market's next steps.

“Investors should slow down and closely monitor the supply-demand dynamic to reassess the market's condition. Given the market's low stability and inherent risks, managing portfolios prudently and avoiding overbuying is advisable.”

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also ended slightly lower, dropping by 0.46 per cent to 228.18 points.

During the session, shares worth over VNĐ1.1 trillion were traded, with a total volume exceeding 55 million shares on the northern bourse.

Foreign investors extended their net-selling streak, with net sales surpassing VNĐ179 billion on the HoSE. — VNS