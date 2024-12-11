Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Việt Nam's passion fruit targets US market breakthrough by 2025

December 11, 2024 - 08:37
Việt Nam and the United States are nearing the completion of negotiations on phytosanitary certification for fresh passion fruit, with the process anticipated to conclude by 2025. This achievement will enable the official export of Việt Nam’s passion fruit to the US market.
Farmers pack passion fruit for distribution. Vietnamese passion fruit is set to be exported to the United States by 2025. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and the United States are in the final stages of negotiations over phytosanitary measures for fresh passion fruit, with the process expected to conclude by 2025. This milestone will pave the way for Việt Nam’s passion fruit to be officially exported to the US market.

Deputy head of the Post-Import Plant Quarantine Centre I under the Plant Protection Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Trần Văn Chiến has confirmed the update.

The technical negotiation process has been completed, with only legal formalities remaining. The Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association estimates that passion fruit exports to the US could generate annual revenues of between US$50 million and $100 million.

In addition to the US, Việt Nam successfully negotiated the export of fresh passion fruit to Australia in August 2024. This makes it the fifth fruit officially exported to Australia, following mango, longan, lychee and dragon fruit.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Việt Nam currently has nearly 9,500 hectares of passion fruit plantations, primarily concentrated in the Central Highlands, yielding approximately 190,000 tonnes annually.

Passion fruit ranks among the top 18 fruits in Việt Nam with an annual production of over 100,000 tonnes, 80 per cent of which is processed for export. In 2023, passion fruit exports surpassed $222 million, with European countries being the primary market for processed passion fruit products.

To ensure sustainable exports, businesses must adhere to strict phytosanitary regulations, maintain rigorous standards for growing areas, packaging and processing, thereby enhancing their reputation and securing stable access to international markets. — VNS

Related Stories

Economy

Vietnamese passion fruits enter Australian market

The Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with the Australian Embassy in Việt Nam held a ceremony to announce the export of Vietnamese passion fruits to Australia and the import of Australian plums into Việt Nam on Monday.

see also

More on this story

Economy

SABECO turns sustainability plans into action

Promoting a circular economy through initiatives such as sustainable packaging, water management, and energy efficiency helps businesses, particularly Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (SABECO), reduce emissions, enhance competitiveness, and foster a green supply chain.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom