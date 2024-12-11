Việt Nam's passion fruit targets US market breakthrough by 2025

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and the United States are in the final stages of negotiations over phytosanitary measures for fresh passion fruit, with the process expected to conclude by 2025. This milestone will pave the way for Việt Nam’s passion fruit to be officially exported to the US market.

Deputy head of the Post-Import Plant Quarantine Centre I under the Plant Protection Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Trần Văn Chiến has confirmed the update.

The technical negotiation process has been completed, with only legal formalities remaining. The Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association estimates that passion fruit exports to the US could generate annual revenues of between US$50 million and $100 million.

In addition to the US, Việt Nam successfully negotiated the export of fresh passion fruit to Australia in August 2024. This makes it the fifth fruit officially exported to Australia, following mango, longan, lychee and dragon fruit.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Việt Nam currently has nearly 9,500 hectares of passion fruit plantations, primarily concentrated in the Central Highlands, yielding approximately 190,000 tonnes annually.

Passion fruit ranks among the top 18 fruits in Việt Nam with an annual production of over 100,000 tonnes, 80 per cent of which is processed for export. In 2023, passion fruit exports surpassed $222 million, with European countries being the primary market for processed passion fruit products.

To ensure sustainable exports, businesses must adhere to strict phytosanitary regulations, maintain rigorous standards for growing areas, packaging and processing, thereby enhancing their reputation and securing stable access to international markets. — VNS