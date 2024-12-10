Politics & Law
Home Economy

Overseas investment soars by 51.6 per cent in 11 months 

December 10, 2024 - 15:50
Việt Nam’s overseas investment reached about US$598.69 million during the first 11 months of this year, up 51.6 per cent year-on-year.
A modern car production line at a VinFast factory. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam invested in 151 overseas projects in the first 11 months of 2024, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

The total registered capital reached US$598.69 million, marking a 51.6 per cent increase year-on-year.

Vietnamese investors channelled capital into 16 sectors abroad, with science and technology taking the lead, with the figure standing at $200.5 million, accounting for 33.4 per cent of total investment capital.

The manufacturing and processing industry ranked second with $108.76 million, equivalent to 18.1 per cent; followed by the production and distribution of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning at $94.57 million, equivalent to 15.7 per cent.

Other notable sectors included mining, which garnered $60.67 million (10.13 per cent), transportation and warehousing with $38.62 million (6.4 per cent), and wholesale, retail and automotive repair services.

Over the past 11 months, Việt Nam has invested in 31 countries and territories. Major markets receiving substantial Vietnamese investment include Laos, Indonesia, India, the US and the Netherlands.

Laos topped the list with $160.68 million, representing 26.83 per cent of Việt Nam's total overseas investment. It was followed by Indonesia with $137.7 million (22.9 per cent), India with $90.05 million (15.04 per cent), the US with $71.35 million (11.9 per cent) and the Netherlands with $54.6 million (9.1 per cent).

Some standout overseas projects by Vietnamese businesses in 2024 include the breaking ground on VinFast’s first integrated electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, India, covering 160 hectares with an initial investment of $500 million over five years.

TH Group has also launched a dairy farming and processing project in Russia with a total investment of 19 billion rubles (about $190.93 million).

As of the end of November 2024, Việt Nam had 1,813 overseas investment projects with total capital exceeding $22.52 billion. Key sectors include mining ($7.03 billion, representing 31.32 per cent), agriculture, forestry and fisheries ($3.39 billion, representing 15 per cent), and information and communications ($2.84 billion, representing 12.6 per cent).

The robust growth in Việt Nam's overseas investment activities reflects a clear trend of diversification and aggressive international expansion by Vietnamese enterprises. — VNS

Economy

PM calls for Chinese engagement in infrastructure development projects

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on December 9 welcomed a delegation of leaders from 18 major Chinese enterprises of the Zhang and Yan clans led by Yan Jiehe, founder and Chairman of the China Pacific Construction Group and Susun Construction Group - both among the world’s top 500 companies, who are visiting Việt Nam to explore cooperation and investment opportunities.

