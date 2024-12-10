PM calls for Chinese engagement in infrastructure development projects

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on December 9 welcomed a delegation of leaders from 18 major Chinese enterprises of the Zhang and Yan clans led by Yan Jiehe, founder and Chairman of the China Pacific Construction Group and Susun Construction Group - both among the world’s top 500 companies, who are visiting Việt Nam to explore cooperation and investment opportunities.

Speaking at the meeting, Chính praised Chinese firms’ activities to promote cooperation and investment in Việt Nam, which help to deepen the Việt Nam - China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and contribute to building the Việt Nam- China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, as well as the growth of both countries.

He highlighted the significant progress in bilateral relations, recognising the contributions by the business community of China to this result.

He noted that trade between the two countries has quadrupled over the past decade, making China the largest import market of Việt Nam and Việt Nam the largest ASEAN trading partner of China.

Chinese investment in Việt Nam has also surged sevenfold, with China now ranking sixth among 146 investment partners in the Southeast Asian country. In 2023 and the first 11 months of 2024, it became the leading source of new investment projects in Việt Nam, he said.

The PM underscored that as a transitional economy, Việt Nam is focusing on three strategic breakthroughs, including developing infrastructure, particularly transport infrastructure.

He invited the China Pacific Construction Group to explore involvement chances in key projects, including the Tứ Liên Bridge, the Hà Nội metro line of Văn Cao - Ngọc Khánh - Láng - Hòa Lạc, a metro line connecting Tân Sơn Nhất and Long Thành international airports, and cross-border rail and road projects such as Lào Cai - Hà Nội - Hải Phòng and Lạng Sơn - Hà Nội with suitable forms and methods.

At the meeting, Chinese business leaders expressed their delight about Việt Nam's potential for collaboration, citing its strategic location, growing economy, favourable investment climate, and increasingly modernised infrastructure. They highlighted their interests in sectors such as construction, energy, trade, real estate, electrical equipment, electronics, environment, health, biology, chemical, new materials and farm produce.

Yan said the Pacific Construction Group and other Chinese firms, with their capacity and experience, are keen on engaging in infrastructure development projects in Việt Nam. He emphasised their commitment to implementing best-quality projects in Việt Nam, describing the country as a "second home" for the enterprises.

Recognising Yan and Chinese business leaders’ proposals, Chính said that he will direct relevant ministries and localities to support them to address their issues.

Noting that Việt Nam is interested in exploiting and developing the outer, sea, and underground spaces, he encouraged Chinese firms to expand their cooperation to the areas of their strength and Việt Nam's demand such as innovation, green development, renewable energy, smart city building, manufacturing industry, and digital transformation, especially emerging industries such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, cloud computing, and internet of things, while participating in building cross-border cooperation zones, upgrading international border gates, and piloting smart border gates.

Stressing the motto of understanding, vision and action sharing, working and winning together, and benefiting together for common development, the Vietnamese Government leader expressed confidence that the Chinese firms will grasp more successes in Việt Nam and further thrive. — VNS