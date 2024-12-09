GBA to focus on sustainable investment in 2025

HCM CITY The German Business Association (GBA) in Việt Nam has recently announced its focus on sustainable investments for 2025, with an emphasis on industries such as renewable energy, digital transformation, and high-tech manufacturing.

The GBA's strategy highlights fostering innovation, sustainability, and competitiveness.

By encouraging foreign direct investment (FDI) in areas like renewable energy or advanced manufacturing, GBA aims to be a key partner in Việt Nam’s journey towards its next stage of development, it said.

With Germany’s expertise in Industry 4.0, GBA plans to support Việt Nam’s digital economy by bringing in more high-tech investments in automation, AI, and big data, the association added.

Furthermore, the GBA will expand vocational training initiatives, especially dual vocational education programmes modeled after Germany's successful system. This effort seeks to equip the Vietnamese workforce with the necessary skills for success in the future economy.

Alexander Ziehe, chairman of GBA, said: “The year 2024 has shown the strength of our collective commitment to Germany – Việt Nam relations. We are not just participants in Việt Nam’s growth, but active partners in shaping its future.

"Our vision for 2025 is not just about celebrating milestones but accelerating our efforts in creating a sustainable, innovative, and resilient economy. The future is bright, and we are here to make a long-lasting impact.”

He said while 2024 has been a year of tremendous progress, GBA continues to recognise the challenges that must be overcome to ensure sustained growth. These challenges include navigating regulatory complexities, infrastructure bottlenecks, policy transparency, the non-issuing of licenses, and difficulties with temporary residence cards (TRCs) for foreign experts.

GBA has significantly expanded its event offerings in 2024, organising over 90 events that attracted over 25,000 participants. These events have not only enhanced business opportunities but also strengthened the German business community’s connection with local and international stakeholders.

In 2024, the association has actively worked with local authorities to address these concerns and create a more conducive environment for foreign investors.

It has urged for streamlined administrative processes and better communication around policy changes to avoid disruptions in business operations. The aim is to simplify investment licensing, customs procedures, and visa regulations, all of which impact foreign companies seeking to expand operations in Việt Nam.

This year, GBA continues to advocate for the expansion of smart cities and eco-friendly industrial parks. With the growing demand for sustainable infrastructure, GBA is working closely with local authorities to modernise urban infrastructure and increase the capacity of transport and logistics networks.

The year 2024 has witnessed a surge in German investment in Việt Nam. With over 530 German companies operating in the country, German businesses continue to trust Việt Nam as a vital growth market, contributing a remarkable US$3.6 billion in investments. These new investments span a range of industries, from manufacturing to high-tech solutions, logistics, and increasingly, renewable energy.

The continued growth in German investment reflects Việt Nam’s appeal as an investment hub, with its strategic location, emerging workforce, and government initiatives to improve infrastructure. — VNS