Việt Nam-US trade reaches nearly $123 billion, surpassing last year's total

HÀ NỘI — Trade between Việt Nam and the US reached nearly US$123 billion from January through November, surpassing the total for 2023, which was nearly $111 billion, according to the General Statistics Office.

The US remains Việt Nam’s largest export partner, as export turnover to this market reached $108.9 billion in the past 11 months, up 23.9 per cent from last year.

Import turnover also increased to $13.5 billion, up 7.3 per cent from 2023.

On Việt Nam’s side, a trade surplus of $95.4 billion was registered over the past 11 months, an increase of 26.7 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Statistics show that compared to the first 11 months of 2023, trade between Việt Nam and the US has rebounded, gradually returning to stable growth as in 2022.

At the current rate of goods exchange, two-way trade is expected to exceed $134-135 billion this year.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Việt Nam has become the eighth largest trade partner and the fourth largest export market for the US in the ASEAN region. Meanwhile, the US is Việt Nam’s second-largest trade partner and the largest export market. — VNS