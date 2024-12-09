NVIDIA acquires Vingroup’s AI healthcare solution company

HÀ NỘI — Chief executive officer of American technology giant NVIDIA Jensen Huang said the company has acquired VinBrain, a start-up under Vingroup that offers medical products that use artificial intelligence (AI).

The acquisition took place after NVIDIA signed an agreement with the Vietnamese Government to establish two AI research and data centres in Việt Nam on December 5.

Huang said NVIDIA is “very lucky” to collaborate with Vingroup and VinBrain, and plans to turn the start-up into a leading design centre in Việt Nam in the future.

Details of the acquitision have not been announced.

VinBrain is an affiliate of Vingroup that has provided AI-based equipment and tools for 182 hospitals in Việt Nam, the US, India, Australia and other countries, to help medical professionals improve their work efficiency.

According to Vingroup’s financial report, at the end of June the company owned 49.74 per cent of VinBrain’s shares. As of December 2023, the group had invested VNĐ126.6 billion (nearly US$5 million) into the start-up.

On December 5, NVIDIA signed an agreement with the Ministry of Planning and Investment to build the Việt Nam Research and Development Centre and AI Data Centre, which are expected to enhance Việt Nam’s technological capabilities. — VNS