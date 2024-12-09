Amway Vietnam unveils its new eSpring water purifier

HCM CITY — Amway Vietnam has unveiled its New eSpring Water Purifier, an advanced solution designed to deliver clean, safe drinking water and promote proactive, healthy living.

Officially launched on December 9, 2024, in HCM Minh City, this innovative product effectively removes up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria, viruses, cysts, and over 170 pollutants, including microplastics and synthetic chemicals like PFOA and PFOS. Equipped with cutting-edge UV-C LED technology and the eSpring Carbon e3 filter, the water purifier meets rigorous international standards set by NSF and WQA.

Water, an essential element for health, often contains hidden pollutants despite being treated. These contaminants include microplastics, synthetic chemicals, and "forever chemicals" like PFOA and PFOS. Microplastics, found in various water sources, pose risks such as endocrine disruption and immune system weakening. PFOA and PFOS, used in industrial and household products, are persistent in the environment and can lead to severe health issues like cancer and liver damage. The New eSpring water purifier provides a reliable solution to mitigate these risks.

The New eSpring Water Purifier combines two groundbreaking technologies:

eSpring Carbon e3 Filter : Reduces over 170 contaminants, including emerging threats, while retaining essential minerals like calcium and magnesium.

: Reduces over 170 contaminants, including emerging threats, while retaining essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. UV-C LED Technology: Effectively eliminates microorganisms (99.9999% of bacteria, 99.99% of viruses, and 99.9% of cysts) without chemicals or harmful by-products, preserving water’s natural taste and smell.

The New eSpring Water Purifier is backed by certifications from prestigious organizations such as NSF and WQA. Amway leads the industry as the first company to meet NSF/ANSI Standards 42, 53, 55, and 401. Its UV-C LED technology certification to NSF/ANSI Standard 55 Type B further highlights its efficacy. Additionally, the Water Quality Association has awarded Amway the Gold Certification for its superior water treatment products.

Amway's New eSpring Water Purifier not only ensures access to clean and safe water but also supports a healthy and proactive lifestyle. By addressing modern water contamination challenges, it safeguards family health and exemplifies Amway's commitment to innovation and consumer well-being.

Ôn Minh Hằng, Director of Communications and Marketing at Amway Vietnam, emphasised the company's commitment to technological innovation in water filtration. She stated:

“Amway continues to affirm its pioneering role in technological innovation, aiming to bring smart, safe, and effective water filtration solutions, contributing to improving the quality of life for consumers. We expect the eSpring water filtration system to make a clear difference to users' health, thanks to the perfect combination of advanced e3 carbon filter and UV-C LED technology, which effectively removes impurities and bacteria. Amway is committed to continuing to research and develop new water filtration technology to improve water quality, bringing long-term benefits to the community and peace of mind to consumers in their journey of comprehensive health care.” — VNS