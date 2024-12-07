PM Phạm Minh Chính chairs Government’s monthly regular meeting

HÀ NỘI — The Government convened its monthly regular meeting on December 7 under the chair of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

Opening the meeting, PM Chính requested the Government to focus on assessing the socio-economic situation in November and the past 11 months, and key solutions and tasks for December, especially promoting growth, striving to achieve the target, maintaining momentum, and ensuring that GDP in the fourth quarter of 2024 increases by 7.5 per cent so that the whole year’s growth reaches over 7 per cent.

Besides, he said the Government needs to evaluate the international and regional situation, including the election issues in the US, escalating conflicts in regions, and political fluctuations in some countries. These issues are affecting the world’s economic activity. According to assessments, the economic recovery is slow and unstable; the devaluation of the US dollar drags down a number of other currencies; natural disasters and climate change have seen complicated developments.

Domestically, in November, the Government did many things such as focusing on building a plan to re-organise the organisational apparatus as well as the eighth session of the 15th National Assembly with a lot of work and many issues to submit to the legislature.

The PM took this occasion to express his thanks to the NA for truly accompanying the Government in the eighth session, because the Government has presented many laws, including some difficult laws, striving to pass many laws in one session to ensure quality and progress; and continued to implement the Central Steering Committee's direction on streamlining the organisational apparatus.

PM Chính assessed that ministries and branches have tried their best to complete the proposed work with high quality and promptly handle issues related to socio-economic development, and redefine the issue of higher growth priorities, striving to achieve GDP growth of more than 7 per cent in 2024, and completing all 15/15 set targets.

He requested delegates to give more assessments about the country’s socio-economic recovery, prioritised issues for growth, social security, implementation of big and new projects, bright spots in socio-economic development in November and the past 11 months, as well as difficulties and challenges facing the nation.

Regarding the forecast of the situation in December and work from now until the end of the year, the government leader emphasised that ministries and branches need to focus on accelerating, making breakthroughs, and successfully fulfilling the targets of 2024, thus contributing to the overall achievements of the 5-year socio-economic development plan; concentrate on organising and streamlining the organisational apparatus effectively, efficiently and effectively, associated with restructuring the contingent of officials, civil servants and public employees, improving the quality of operations; and focus on summarising the work in 2024 and building a plan for 2025.

As scheduled, at the meeting, the Government is to discuss and assess the socio-economic situation in November and the past 11 months, tasks and solutions for socio-economic development in December and the whole year 2024; the allocation and disbursement of public investment capital; and the implementation of three National Target Programmes.

Delegates will also review the Government's draft Resolution on main tasks and solutions to implement the socio-economic development plan and State budget estimates for 2025; the Government’s draft Resolution on main tasks and solutions to improve the business environment and enhance national competitiveness in 2025; the direction and administration of the Government, the PM and many other important issues. — VNS