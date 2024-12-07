Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

VN's Mercantile Exchange, CWT International Limited sign cooperation MoU

December 07, 2024 - 10:06
The partnership enables domestic enterprises to leverage CWT’s advanced warehousing systems in Việt Nam.
The signing ceremon of a MoU on commodity logistics cooperation between the Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam and CWT International Limited on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam (MXV) and Singapore-based CWT International Limited, a leading provider of logistics and related engineering services, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strategic cooperation in commodity logistics.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding international partnerships and sets the stage for robust growth in Việt Nam's logistics and supply chain sectors.

Under the MoU, which was signed on Thursday, CWT will provide logistics and warehousing services, supporting the import and export of goods for businesses trading commodities via MXV.

The partnership enables domestic enterprises to leverage CWT’s advanced warehousing systems in Việt Nam and abroad, optimising transport, storage, operational costs, and delivery processes.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Đức Dũng, MXV deputy general director stressed that collaborating with a globally reputable partner like CWT is expected to provide exceptional value to businesses in Việt Nam and significantly contribute to the development of the national supply chain while promoting international trade.

CWT operates a vast logistics network, including warehousing systems and logistics distribution centres across 200 seaports and 1,600 domestic destinations worldwide. Its services range from physical goods transport and supply chain management to strategic logistics consulting.

Raymond Sha, executive vice president of CWT, underscored Việt Nam's immense potential in logistics and commodity trading, saying that the country has all the elements to become a logistics hub in the region.

The combination between CWT’s global network and MXV’s deep understanding of the local market marks a significant step in delivering comprehensive logistics solutions for Việt Nam and the Southeast Asian region, he said. — VNS

Related Stories

Economy

Significant upticks in international trade in 2022: MXV

International trade saw significant upticks with an average daily exchange of VND5 trillion daily, with some days at over VND10 trillion, and more than 4,000 new accounts created during the year 2022, according to the Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam (MXV).

see also

More on this story

Economy

Advanced cyberthreats targeting holiday shoppers

As the holiday season approaches, shoppers worldwide eagerly anticipate snagging deals during Black Friday, Cyber Monday and other holiday sales. However, this heightened online activity also draws the attention of cybercriminals.
Economy

Real estate investment shifting southward

Investment flow in the real estate sector is showing signs of shifting to the south after a period of concentrating mainly in Hà Nội, experts told Vietnam Real Estate Summit 2024 (VRES 2024) held in HCM City on December 5.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom