VN's Mercantile Exchange, CWT International Limited sign cooperation MoU

HÀ NỘI — The Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam (MXV) and Singapore-based CWT International Limited, a leading provider of logistics and related engineering services, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strategic cooperation in commodity logistics.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding international partnerships and sets the stage for robust growth in Việt Nam's logistics and supply chain sectors.

Under the MoU, which was signed on Thursday, CWT will provide logistics and warehousing services, supporting the import and export of goods for businesses trading commodities via MXV.

The partnership enables domestic enterprises to leverage CWT’s advanced warehousing systems in Việt Nam and abroad, optimising transport, storage, operational costs, and delivery processes.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Đức Dũng, MXV deputy general director stressed that collaborating with a globally reputable partner like CWT is expected to provide exceptional value to businesses in Việt Nam and significantly contribute to the development of the national supply chain while promoting international trade.

CWT operates a vast logistics network, including warehousing systems and logistics distribution centres across 200 seaports and 1,600 domestic destinations worldwide. Its services range from physical goods transport and supply chain management to strategic logistics consulting.

Raymond Sha, executive vice president of CWT, underscored Việt Nam's immense potential in logistics and commodity trading, saying that the country has all the elements to become a logistics hub in the region.

The combination between CWT’s global network and MXV’s deep understanding of the local market marks a significant step in delivering comprehensive logistics solutions for Việt Nam and the Southeast Asian region, he said. — VNS