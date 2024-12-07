Politics & Law
Home Economy

Moving on up

December 07, 2024 - 10:02
The Vietnam International Elevator Exhibition, Vietnam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo and the Vietnam Supporting Industry Fair are showcasing new products and advanced technologies to visitors and businesses looking to find potential partners.

 

Advanced cyberthreats targeting holiday shoppers

As the holiday season approaches, shoppers worldwide eagerly anticipate snagging deals during Black Friday, Cyber Monday and other holiday sales. However, this heightened online activity also draws the attention of cybercriminals.
Real estate investment shifting southward

Investment flow in the real estate sector is showing signs of shifting to the south after a period of concentrating mainly in Hà Nội, experts told Vietnam Real Estate Summit 2024 (VRES 2024) held in HCM City on December 5.

