Salon Deluxe Vietnam edition 5 opens in HCM City

HCM CITY — The 5th edition of Salon Deluxe Vietnam has kicked off on Friday in HCM City, featuring fifteen luxury brands from around the globe in a three-day exhibition of exquisite jewelry.

The event, hosted at Park Hayatt Hotel, is set to dazzle visitors until this Sunday.

Since its inception in 2010 by Solitaire Media and Oriental Media, Salon Deluxe Vietnam has been a beacon for global luxury brands to showcase their exceptional collections, forge connections with local distributors, and cater to the discerning tastes of the Vietnamese clientele.

Over the years, Salon Deluxe Vietnam has garnered significant interest from connoisseurs, with renowned watch and jewelry brands like Vacheron Constantin, Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier, Breguet, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Piaget, Audemars Piguet, and others gracing previous editions. The luxurious showcase has also featured lifestyle brands such as Stefano Ricci, Daum, Embraer, and Porsche.

For the current 5th edition, visitors can expect to be enthralled by the exclusive diamond masterpieces and timepieces from esteemed global brands like Astteria, Infiniti Jewels, Novel Collection, and Vihari Jewels. The exhibition promises a visual feast of exquisitely crafted jewelry adorned with rare colored diamonds, pearls, and precious gemstones.

Noteworthy additions to this year's spectacle include Pearl creations by Jewelmer, showcasing natural purity and beauty, along with collections featuring exquisite gemstones like emeralds, rubies, and sapphires.

The spotlight also shines on the iconic Swiss watchmaker Jacob & Co, renowned for its exceptional timepieces tailored for billionaires and celebrities. The brand's luxurious watches, valued in the millions, are a testament to intricate craftsmanship and stunning diamond and gemstone embellishments.

Salon Deluxe Vietnam isn't just about international luxury; it also celebrates the talent of two exceptional Vietnamese jewelry brands, LEYEN and Kimjoux London. These brands showcase the artistry of Vietnamese artisans in creating haute joaillerie masterpieces that rival global standards.

Moreover, the event features the Salon Deluxe Vietnam MasterClass, offering an exclusive experience for attendees to engage with experts in watches, diamonds, gemstones, as well as insights into residency planning, luxury travel, and fine wine appreciation. — VNS