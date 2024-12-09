Trade fair to be held in Thạch Thất District

HÀ NỘI — A trade fair is going to take place in Hà Nội’s Thạch Thất District from December 27 to 30 to boost year-end shopping, the Hà Nội Promotion Agency (HPA) announced on Monday.

The 'Rộn ràng mua sắm' (Exciting Shopping) fair will be held at Phùng Khắc Khoan Flower Garden Square in the centre of Liên Quan Town, featuring about 140–180 booths, showcasing agricultural products and traditional crafts from Hà Nội and other provinces and cities.

There will also be spaces for export-oriented products and food courts where participants can experience culinary specials from different regions of Việt Nam.

Businesses participating in the fair will be promoting products across various industries, including consumer goods, food and beverages, handicrafts and gifts, manufacturing and auxiliary industries, machinery, textiles, leather shoes, accessories and more.

HPA Director Nguyễn Ánh Dương said that the fair aims to promote the food and cultural specialties of Hà Nội to residents and visitors and contribute to the social-economic development of the city.

Through the fair, the city also supports businesses in promoting products made in Việt Nam to stimulate domestic consumption, increase retail sales of goods and services, and stabilise the market during the year-end period.

Two similar fairs will also be held in Hà Đông District (December 20-24) and Sơn Tây Town (December 26-29), HPA announced on December 6. — VNS