China-VN trade fair to take place in Lào Cai, Yunnan provinces

HÀ NỘI — The China–Việt Nam Border Economic, Trade and Tourism Fair will take place from November 26 to December 1 in the northern provinces of Lào Cai (Việt Nam) and Yuannan (China).

This is the 24th edition of the fair that the People's Committees of the two provinces have co-organised.

Themed on 'Mutual development – Mutual benefits', the event aims to strengthen economic co-operation and cultural exchanges in the border region between the two countries and provide opportunities for businesses to showcase their products, seek partners and expand their markets.

The fair will be divided into two sections, the China Pavilion covering an area of nearly 5,600 sq.m and the Việt Nam Pavilion of 3,800 sq.m.

About 500-600 booths will be installed to showcase specialty products from both countries.

Apart from product exhibition and sales activities, the fair will also feature other events such as meetings between Chinese and Vietnamese delegations, economic and trade development discussions, cross-border logistics and business cooperation forums, and a joint investment promotion conference.

According to the deputy director of the Lào Cai Department of Planning and Investment, Nguyễn Việt Cường, there will be designated areas for national products from Việt Nam, local products from Lào Cai Province, as well as for local co-operatives and businesses to display their own.

“Participating businesses will get support with customs procedures and have all booth fees waived,” he said. “The organisers will prioritise businesses that export or have the potential to export to the Chinese market and those that hold national brand recognition.” — VNS