Night flights added at six airports to serve Tết travel demand

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) has approved proposals from several domestic airlines to increase night flights to meet the higher travel demand during the Tết (Lunar New Year) Holiday, which falls in late January 2025.

Following recommendations from Vietnam Airlines, VietJet Air, and Bamboo Airways, additional night flights will be operated daily between January 14, 2024 and February 12 next year at Thọ Xuân, Đồng Hới, Chu Lai, Phù Cát, Pleiku, and Tuy Hòa airports.

The CAAV has asked the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam and the Việt Nam Air Traffic Management Corporation to work closely with the airlines and airports to implement the night flight plan.

The CAAV will also monitor seat bookings and airfares on domestic routes to instruct airlines to raise capacity on high-demand routes, meeting passengers' demand during the peak Tết holiday.

Previously, the CAAV decided to increase the frequency of aircraft takeoffs and landings at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport during the holiday.

Specifically, from 6am to 11.55pm, the number of flights per hour will rise from 42 to 46, while from midnight to 5.55am, the frequency will increase to 42 flights per hour compared to 32 at the present.

Since September, Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, has opened the early sale of nearly 1.5 million Tết flight tickets on the domestic flight network.

Meanwhile, Vietjet Air also opened the early sale of 2.6 million Tết tickets and Bamboo Airways has just offered air tickets for flights from January 15 to February 12, 2025. — VNA