Home Economy

Beer factory costing over $100 million to be built in Hậu Giang

November 14, 2024 - 12:12
The factory requires over 100,000 square metres of land and an investment of VNĐ2.7 trillion (US$106.3 million).
Vice chair of the Hậu Giang People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Hòa urges the factory's development at a working session on Wednesday. — Photo: baohaugiang.com.vn

HẬU GIANG — The authority of the southern province of Hậu Giang has backed the speedy build of a beer factory, which could create jobs for hundreds of locals.

The Camel Hậu Giang Beer and Beverage Factory is expected to produce 400 litres of beer and beverages each year for the province and the Mekong Delta.

It is also expected to provide jobs for locals in Hậu Giang and neighbouring provinces, as well as opportunities to upskill and earn higher incomes.

The factory requires over 100,000 sq.m of land and VNĐ2.7 trillion (US$106.3 million) in investment to be built. The capital is comprised of over VNĐ555 billion from the investor Camel Beer International Joint Stock Company and VNĐ2.2 trillion in loans.

On a working session on Wednesday, vice chairman of the Hậu Giang People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Hòa urged relevant authorities to speed up land clearance and investment procedures for the factory’s establishment.

“The lands reserved for the factory should be cleared and handed over to the investor by the end of November,” he said.

“Management boards of industrial parks should collaborate with investors to complete the investment plans, and present them to the province’s People’s Committee.”

The factory is expected to begin operations in the second quarter of 2029, according to Trần Ngọc Hùng, head of the Management Board of Industrial Parks in Hậu Giang Province. It is expected to contribute more than VNĐ2.8 trillion annually to the provincial budget. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Vinfast secures $3.5 billion funding

Vingroup, Vietnam’s largest private conglomerate and its Chairman, Phạm Nhậtt Vượng, announced on Tuesday a significant financial commitment to VinFast, the Vietnamese Nasdaq-listed electric vehicle maker.
Economy

Annual food industry expo opens in HCM City

The annual Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition (Vietnam Food Expo) that opened in HCM City on November 13 promises to help Vietnamese food businesses enhance their domestic and international market positions.

