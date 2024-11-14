Annual food industry expo opens in HCM City

HCM CITY — The annual Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition (Vietnam Food Expo), which opened in HCM City on November 13, promises to help Vietnamese food businesses enhance their domestic and international market positions.

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thị Thắng said: "Thanks to its unique advantages and potentials, the food industry has been identified as one of Việt Nam’s key sectors, and plays an essential role in promoting exports, creating jobs, increasing incomes, and contributing to socio-economic development.”

The exhibition, in its 10th year, features 500 booths set up by 400 companies from more than 30 provinces and cities in the country and 20 countries and territories including the EU, Russia, Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Malaysia, and Thailand.

They have brought agricultural products, processed foods and beverages, food additives, machinery and equipment, food processing technologies, food preservation and packaging technologies, and food safety and hygiene solutions that meet international standards in sustainability, green production, and have halal certification.

Leading local brands such as TH Food Vietnam, Nafoods Group JSC, Hanoi Trade JSC, Colusa – Miliket Foodstuff JSC, Quang Ngai Sugar JSC, and Tai Ky Food - Floor JSC are among those displaying their products. Other brands include Luong Quoi Coconut Processing Company, Khanh Hoa Salanganes Nest Company, Acecook, An Giang Food and Vegetables JSC, Visimex, Tan Vuong Co., Ltd, and Ca Mau Seafood JSC..

The Vietnam Value (Vietnam National Brand) booth, usually one of the highlights of the event, has its largest ever pavilion this year and has over 40 booths representing the best of Việt Nam's food industry.

The expo will feature seminars on its sidelines to provide insights into and perspectives on sustainable practices to enhance the country’s competitive edge in the global market.

There will be business-matching conferences between Vietnamese companies and international buyers and investors.

Thắng said: “Vietnam FoodExpo 2024 will provide practical opportunities for both exhibitors and visitors to access products that align with new trends in the domestic and international food markets and innovations in food preservation and processing technology.

“It will make significant contributions to the robust and sustainable transformation of ViệtNam’s food industry amid deeper international economic integration, gradually positioning Việt Nam as a nation with a safe, modern, and internationally competitive food industry.”

This year, the EU has been selected as the exhibition’s “Guest of Honor.”

Julien Guerrier, head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam, said visitors would have the opportunity to taste more than 200 EU products, enjoy cooking shows with amazing chefs and interact with businesses.

“For the EU agri-food sector, Việt Nam is one of the most interesting markets in Asia and this fair will contribute to reinforce partnerships, promote a better mutual understanding and explore business opportunities.”

Organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency together with domestic and foreign partners, Vietnam Foodexpo 2024, the largest international trade promotion event in the food, agriculture and seafood industries in the country, is being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre until November 16.

Last year, it received nearly 150,000 trade visitors, including almost 25,000 from 30 foreign countries and territories, facilitated around 20,000 B2B meetings, and over 15,000 agreements and contracts were signed. — VNS