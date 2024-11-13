Several provinces achieve record-breaking import-export growth

HÀ NỘI — During the first ten months of 2024, HCM City maintained its leading economic position, contributing the largest share of Việt Nam’s total import-export turnover, reaching nearly US$88 billion, up by $7.3 billion year-on-year.

Following behind Bắc Ninh Province, where the value of imports and exports amounted to $61.66 billion, up $1.27 billion.

Meanwhile, according to data from the General Department of Việt Nam Customs, the turnover of import-export Đồng Nai reached $53.27 billion, an increase of $2.97 billion and Hà Nội reached $49.37 billion, an increase of $4.96 billion.

Notably, Bắc Giang reported a significant increase, with a total turnover of $49.12 billion, up by $12.54 billion.

Other regions including Bình Dương Province with $48.79 billion (up by $5.63 billion), Hải Phòng City with $46.28 billion (up by $7.01 billion), Thái Nguyên Province with $37.93 billion (up by $2.59 billion), Phú Thọ Province with $24.1 billion (up by $9.2 billion), and Vĩnh Phúc Province with $22.62 billion (up by $4.46 billion) also showed strong growth.

The top ten provinces and cities contributed $481 billion to the nation’s total turnover for the ten months.

Trade in goods remains a bright spot in Việt Nam’s economic landscape for the first 10 months. Cumulative figures reveal that total import-export turnover reached nearly $648 billion, a 15.8 per cent increase, equating to an additional $88.57 billion year-on-year. Export turnover stood at $335.59 billion, a 14.9 per cent increase, while imports reached $312.28 billion, up by 16.8 per cent.

Many key trading markets showed substantial growth compared to last year, including imports from China, which rose by 31.6 per cent, and exports to the US, up by 24.2 per cent.

Việt Nam also recorded a strong trade surplus with several countries. The surplus with the US grew by 26.9 per cent, with the EU by 18.6 per cent, and with Japan by 56.9 per cent. — VNS