SLP fuels northern Việt Nam’s industrial growth with strategic developments

HÀ NỘI — As Northern Việt Nam continues to experience rapid growth in manufacturing and logistics, the region is solidifying its position as a key industrial hub in Southeast Asia.

This surge in demand for advanced logistics and manufacturing facilities is driving the development of modern, high-quality industrial facilities designed to meet the needs of a new generation of businesses.

Northern Việt Nam, especially Hải Phòng, Bắc Ninh and Hưng Yên, is increasingly attractive for industries like electronics, automotive, logistics and e-commerce. With its major port access, skilled labour and expanding transport links, the region is ideally positioned to become a critical node in the global supply chain.

At the core of this growth is the demand for modern industrial facilities. Businesses are seeking high-quality warehouses and flexible factory spaces that can meet the demands of today’s fast-paced, technology-driven economy. These modern spaces not only require efficient design, layouts and advanced features, but also emphasise sustainability and operational optimisation.

As this industrial boom unfolds, SLP has become a leading player in meeting this demand. The company’s industrial projects in Northern Việt Nam, including SLP Park Hải Phòng, SLP Park Bắc Ninh, SLP Park Yên Phong and SLP Park Nam Sơn Hạp Lĩnh, offer state-of-the-art facilities that cater to a wide range of industries.

A new benchmark in industrial facility standards

Việt Nam's industrial sector has become a major driver of foreign direct investment (FDI) in recent years, with a growing number of multinational companies establishing operations in the country. Northen Việt Nam, with its strategic proximity to both China and major Southeast Asian markets, is seen as a key gateway for international businesses looking to tap into the region’s manufacturing and logistics potential.

For businesses in industries like logistics, manufacturing or e-commerce, high-standard facilities offer the flexibility and scalability required to grow in the region’s rapidly expanding market. Leading developers like SLP focus on creating modern infrastructure with sustainability at the forefront, offering businesses an ideal foundation for long-term success.

SLP’s industrial projects are designed to meet the evolving needs of the modern economy, with flexible spaces that accommodate the most advanced manufacturing techniques, automated logistics and supply chain management systems, ensuring that businesses can set up operations quickly, while enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability. Facilities are designed with energy-efficient features, including LED lighting, natural lighting through skylight panels and motion sensors to reduce energy consumption.

Prime locations for global expansion

SLP’s industrial projects are located at prime locations within Northern Việt Nam’s most important economic zones, offering businesses direct access to key transportation corridors and major logistics hubs. SLP Park Hải Phòng, for example, is situated in the heart of the Hải Phòng seaport area, one of the busiest ports in Việt Nam, offering an ideal location for companies focused on distribution, logistics and cross-border trade.

SLP Park Hải Phòng was recently selected as the location for the first own-licensed bonded warehouse in Northern Việt Nam of Maersk, a global leader in logistics services, operating in more than 130 countries. This new facility is part of Maersk’s broader strategy to strengthen its logistics capabilities in the North of Việt Nam, providing enhanced storage and distribution services for companies like Amazon.

Maersk’s decision to establish their first bonded warehouse at SLP Park Hải Phòng underscores the value of the park’s location and infrastructure quality, supporting both logistics providers and manufacturers scaling their operations in the region. This collaboration also marks the continuation of their global partnership, which spans across 11 locations in four markets.

Speaking at the bonded warehouse grand opening on October 31, the Area Managing Director of Maersk Mekong (Việt Nam, Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar), Kevin Burrell, praised the SLP Park facilities, noting its world-class standards and alignment with Maersk's capabilities and operational needs.

“We are proud to be Maersk’s partner in Việt Nam,” said Edwin Chee, Chief Operating Officer at SLP. “Their choice of SLP Park Hai Phong for the first bonded warehouse in Northen Việt Nam is a testament to the strategic advantages of our locations and our commitment to providing high-quality, flexible spaces that meet the needs of global businesses.”

As the demand for high-standard logistics and manufacturing facilities grows, SLP’s continued expansion across the region ensures that businesses have access to the infrastructure they need to thrive.

SLP is a leading developer of modern industrial and logistics infrastructure with a long-term commitment to Việt Nam. As of April 2024, SLP’s portfolio comprises 11 state-of-the-art industrial facilities across six key provinces, covering nearly one million square metres, providing the best-in-class ready-to-built and built-to-suit facilities that support the success of its clients in Việt Nam’s dynamic industrial landscape.