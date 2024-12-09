New information disclosure regulations for bond issuers effective from December 25

HÀ NỘI — From December 25, 2024, enterprises issuing private bonds domestically or offering corporate bonds internationally will be required to comply with new regulations on information disclosure, as stipulated in Circular 76/2024/TT-BTC issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The circular, titled 'Guidelines on the regime for information disclosure and reporting on private placement and trading of corporate bonds domestically and international bond offerings', sets out specific requirements for issuers. These include disclosing information before the issuance, announcing issuance results, providing periodic updates every six months and annually and reporting any unusual developments.

Issuers must disclose details about bond conversion into shares, the exercise of warrants attached to bonds, early buybacks and/or bond swaps.

For enterprises issuing bonds internationally, similar obligations apply, including disclosures prior to issuance, reporting issuance results and periodic updates.

Bond issuers are required to communicate information to investors using at least one of the following formats: printed documents, electronic documents, or publications on the issuer's official website.

Additionally, information must be electronically submitted to the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) via its dedicated corporate bond information portal.

The new Circular replaces Circular 122/2020/TT-BTC and aligns with the provisions of Decree 153/2020/NĐ-CP. Its implementation marks a significant enhancement in transparency and accountability for bond issuers in both domestic and international markets. — VNS