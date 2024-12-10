Stock market starts the second week of December on a positive note

HÀ NỘI — The stock market began the new week with a modest gain, though liquidity slightly declined and foreign investors returned to net selling.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index rose by 3.7 points, or 0.29 per cent to close at 1,273.84 points.

Market breadth was positive, with 205 stocks advancing and 93 declining. Liquidity on the southern bourse fell slightly to VNĐ16.7 trillion (approximately US$658.2 million), a decrease of 5.1 per cent compared to the previous session.

Meanwhile, the VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation on HoSE, edged down by 1.1 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 1,336.18 points. Among VN30 stocks, 15 gained, nine declined and six remained unchanged.

Data from financial platform vietstock.vn revealed that the Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB) led the rally, with its shares increasing by 1.17 per cent, contributing approximately 1.5 points to the VN-Index’s gain.

Other significant gainers included Vietnam Airlines JSC (HVN), up 3.82 per cent, Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Industry And Trade (CTG), which rose by 0.55 per cent and Hoàng Anh Gia Lai Joint Stock Company (HAG), with a strong 5.88 per cent increase.

Conversely, several sectors posted declines, applying slight downward pressure on the market. Among the laggards were the FPT Corporation (FPT), CII Bridges & Roads Investment JSC (LGC) and Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB).

Analysts from Viet Dragon Securities said: “The market maintained its upward momentum but experienced a tug-of-war, as reflected by the star candle pattern. Liquidity decreased compared to the previous session but remained above the 20-session average, indicating continued capital inflows supporting the market amidst profit-taking pressure. The current cooling phase does not pose significant risks to the market and reflects normal consolidation following a sharp rally.

"The market is expected to continue consolidating near its current level in the next session. If selling pressure remains moderate, the strong rebound on December 5 will likely sustain the recovery, enabling the market to approach and test the next resistance zone between 1,280 and 1,300 points.

“Investors can anticipate further recovery and consider short-term opportunities in select stocks showing signs of improvement from support levels. However, profit-taking should be considered for stocks that have risen quickly to resistance zones, " they added.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also edged higher, gaining 0.12 per cent to close at 229.21 points. The northern market saw a trading volume exceeding 59 million shares, with a value of nearly VNĐ1.1 trillion.

Foreign investors returned to net selling, offloading more than VNĐ470 billion worth of shares on the HoSE. — VNS