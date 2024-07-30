Society
Home Economy

Việt Nam’s overseas investment reaches nearly $150.7 million in seven months

July 30, 2024 - 14:47
Vietnamese investors poured nearly $150.7 million into 12 sectors abroad in seven months.
The Star Telecom company with the Unitel brand of the Viettel Group in Laos. As of July 20, Việt Nam had 1,750 valid overseas investment projects with combined capital of nearly $22.27 billion. — Photo congthuong.vn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s overseas investment reached approximated US$150.7 million in the first seven months of 2024, data of the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment showed.

The amount was channeled in 64 new projects and added to 15 existing ones.

Vietnamese investors poured money into 12 sectors abroad during the reviewed period. The mining sector topped the list, accounting for 38.9 per cent of the total, followed by processing-manufacturing (19.2 per cent) and the wholesale and retail sector (16.4 per cent), statistics showed.

Among the 23 countries and territories receiving Vietnamese investments during the period, the Netherlands took the lead with 36.2 per cent. It was followed by Laos (24.3 per cent), the United States (12.4 per cent) and Cambodia (8.2 per cent).

As of July 20, Việt Nam had 1,750 valid overseas investment projects with combined capital of nearly $22.27 billion, the majority of which, 31.6 per cent, operated in the mining industry and 15.5 per cent in the agro-forestry-fishery sector.

Laos was the largest recipient of Vietnamese investment with 24.7 per cent. Cambodia ranked second and Venezuela came third with 13.1 per cent and 8.3 per cent, respectively, according to the FIA. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Russia exports one more batch of pork to Việt Nam

Up to 69.5 tonnes of frozen pork and by-products from Tomsk province of Russia have been exported to Việt Nam, meeting the sanitary and veterinary regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the veterinary requirements of Việt Nam.
Economy

Policies needed to attract retired travellers: industry experts

The market segment, consisting of big spenders who often prefer longer stays, has been considered lucrative. Retirees from the Americas, Europe, and Asia have been looking for residences abroad with favourable weather, access to healthcare services, visas and affordable living costs.
Economy

CPI rose 0.48 per cent in July after base salary increases

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.48 per cent in July on rising domestic petrol prices, higher demand for electricity and higher health insurance premiums following a 30 per cent increase in base salary from the beginning of this month, data of the General Statistics Office (GSO) showed.

