Việt Nam’s overseas investment reaches nearly $150.7 million in seven months

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s overseas investment reached approximated US$150.7 million in the first seven months of 2024, data of the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment showed.

The amount was channeled in 64 new projects and added to 15 existing ones.

Vietnamese investors poured money into 12 sectors abroad during the reviewed period. The mining sector topped the list, accounting for 38.9 per cent of the total, followed by processing-manufacturing (19.2 per cent) and the wholesale and retail sector (16.4 per cent), statistics showed.

Among the 23 countries and territories receiving Vietnamese investments during the period, the Netherlands took the lead with 36.2 per cent. It was followed by Laos (24.3 per cent), the United States (12.4 per cent) and Cambodia (8.2 per cent).

As of July 20, Việt Nam had 1,750 valid overseas investment projects with combined capital of nearly $22.27 billion, the majority of which, 31.6 per cent, operated in the mining industry and 15.5 per cent in the agro-forestry-fishery sector.

Laos was the largest recipient of Vietnamese investment with 24.7 per cent. Cambodia ranked second and Venezuela came third with 13.1 per cent and 8.3 per cent, respectively, according to the FIA. — VNS