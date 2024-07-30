Low-income individuals earning under VNĐ15 million per month prioritised for social housing

HÀ NỘI — Individuals with a monthly income not exceeding VNĐ15 million, or married couples with a combined income not exceeding VNĐ30 million, are eligible for social housing support policies.

The Government has issued Decree No. 100, detailing certain provisions of the Housing Law regarding the development and management of social housing. This decree clearly stipulates the conditions for eligibility for social housing support, including housing conditions and income requirements.

For housing conditions, eligibility is determined for those who do not own a home. This applies if an individual and their spouse do not have their names on any land use rights certificates, property ownership rights, or associated land in the province or centrally-run city where the social housing project is located.

The decree specifies that within seven days from receiving an application for verification, the District Land Registration Office or its branch at the provincial or centrally-run city level, where the social housing project is located, must confirm whether the applicant meets the housing conditions.

Regarding income, the decree specifies conditions for various groups, including low-income earners in urban areas; workers and labourers employed at enterprises, cooperatives, and unions of cooperatives both within and outside industrial zones; and public servants as defined by the laws governing civil servants and public employees.

For single applicants, the decree stipulates that the monthly actual income must not exceed VNĐ15 million, verified by the salary and wage statements from their workplace.

Income conditions must be determined within one consecutive year from the time the applicant submits a valid application to the project investor to register for social housing purchase or lease-purchase.

For married applicants, the combined monthly actual income of the applicant and their spouse must not exceed VNĐ30 million, verified by the salary and wage statements from their workplaces.

Income conditions for married applicants must also be determined within one consecutive year from the time the applicant submits a valid application to the project investor to register for social housing purchase or lease-purchase.

Within seven days from receiving an application for verification, the commune-level People's Committee must confirm the income conditions to verify whether the applicant and their spouse are eligible or not. — VNS