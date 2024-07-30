Russia exports one more batch of pork to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Up to 69.5 tonnes of frozen pork and by-products from Tomsk province of Russia have been exported to Việt Nam, meeting the sanitary and veterinary regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the veterinary requirements of Việt Nam.

The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor), which inspected the batch, stated that delivery is carried out in three modes of transportation – road, rail, and sea – accompanied by veterinary certificates agreed upon with the importing country.

So far this year, 192.8 tonnes of pork from Tomsk have been exported to Việt Nam. Last year, the province shipped 77 tonnes of the meat to Việt Nam.

Meanwhile, on July 29, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Belarus announced that businesses in the country will conduct inspections to export beef to Việt Nam.

Representatives from the Department of Animal Health under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Việt Nam are currently visiting Belarus to conduct a veterinary inspection of beef production from July 29 – August 2.

Vietnamese experts will visit several companies in Minsk, Brest, and Grodno provinces to look into the production process and assess the quality control system as well as the safety of the products. — VNS