Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

10 private lenders contribute over VNĐ36.8 trillion to State budget

July 30, 2024 - 13:23
These banks injected more than VNĐ1 trillion each to the state budget last year.
Several banks within the top ten have doubled their state budget contributions compared to the previous year. — Photo bnews.vn

HÀ NỘI — Despite a challenging year in 2023, the banking industry still performed positively, with numerous private commercial banks contributing over VNĐ1 trillion (US$40 million) to the state budget.

Among them, the top ten lenders making significant contributions are Techcombank, VPBank, Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB), Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB), SAHABANK (SHB), HDBank, TPBank, Sacombank, Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB) and LPBank, data compiled by cafef.vn shows.

These banks collectively contributed over VNĐ36.8 trillion to the State budget in 2023, marking a substantial increase of over VNĐ10.7 trillion from the previous year.

This amount represents more than 32 per cent of the combined profits before tax of these banks.

Several banks within the top ten have effectively doubled their state budget contributions compared to the previous year, injecting billions of đồng into the national treasury.

These major state budget allocations serve as a testament to the stability and growth of these financial institutions, instilling confidence among investors and clients alike. This, in turn, propels the sustainable advancement of the banking sector.

In 2023, Việt Nam encountered significant economic challenges, notably affecting its banking sector.

Banks grappled with prolonged liquidity and corporate bond crises from late 2022 into early 2023, impacting operations throughout the year.

Economic growth slowed, credit demand dropped and customer financial health weakened, leading banks to face difficulties in customer relations and debt recovery. Despite these obstacles, banks remained prominent profit earners in the economy.

The PROFIT500 ranking for 2023 highlighted the banking sector, with six of the top ten most profitable enterprises in Việt Nam and seven of the top ten most profitable private enterprises. — VNS

Related Stories

Economy

H1 State budget revenue increases over 17%: MoF

More than VNĐ1 quadrillion (US$40.9 billion) was collected for the State budget in the first half of 2024, equivalent to 61 per cent of this year’s target and up 17.7 per cent from a year earlier, reported the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

see also

More on this story

Economy

Policies needed to attract retired travellers: industry experts

The market segment, consisting of big spenders who often prefer longer stays, has been considered lucrative. Retirees from the Americas, Europe, and Asia have been looking for residences abroad with favourable weather, access to healthcare services, visas and affordable living costs.
Economy

CPI rose 0.48 per cent in July after base salary increases

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.48 per cent in July on rising domestic petrol prices, higher demand for electricity and higher health insurance premiums following a 30 per cent increase in base salary from the beginning of this month, data of the General Statistics Office (GSO) showed.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom