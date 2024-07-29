Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

Women leaders in cooperatives take centre stage in Hà Nội summit

July 29, 2024 - 20:28
The annual Asia-Pacific Women CEOs in Cooperatives Summit, held as part of the International Cooperative Alliance Asia-Pacific (ICA-AP) Regional Board Meeting, carries the theme "Empowering Leadership: Navigating the Future of Cooperatives with Women at the Helm".

 

Lê Hoài Trung, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations, visits stalls introducing products of cooperatives. — Photo daidoanket.v

HÀ NỘI — A summit focusing on women's leadership in cooperatives kicked off in Hà Nội on July 29, highlighting the role of women in driving economic growth.

The annual Asia-Pacific Women CEOs in Cooperatives Summit, held as part of the International Cooperative Alliance Asia-Pacific (ICA-AP) Regional Board Meeting, carries the theme "Empowering Leadership: Navigating the Future of Cooperatives with Women at the Helm".

In her opening speech, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance (VCA) Cao Xuân Thu Vân highlighted gender equality and empowerment of women in economic development as global and regional concerns. Many cooperatives, established and led by women, are operating effectively, contributing to job creation and income growth.  

Việt Nam's agricultural sector, while lacking comprehensive data, shows promising signs of women’s leadership, with at least 10 per cent of women in management roles in 18,340 agricultural cooperatives and 85 per cent of female workers having stable employment in this field.

The "One Commune, One Product" programme, a key driver of rural development, boasts 39 per cent female-led entities, and 20 per cent of cooperatives with registered OCOP products are managed by women.

Vân also pointed out the Vietnamese Government's policies and mechanisms that encourage women's participation in collective economic development and cooperative establishment. She cited a project approved in January 2023, which supports cooperatives led by women and aims to create jobs for female workers by 2030. Additionally, the national gender equality strategy for 2021-2030 targets at least 27 per cent of female directors or cooperative managers by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.

Lê Hoài Trung, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations, described the collective economy and cooperatives as vital components of the national economy, playing a significant role in socio-economic development.

He encouraged the VCA to proactively collaborate with relevant ministries and agencies to launch initiatives that enhance the role of female managers and leaders in cooperatives, thereby supporting the national strategy.

The summit will continue through July 31, with discussions on challenges and opportunities for women in cooperatives. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam maintains top position among Singapore’s rice supplier

Statistics from the Việt Nam Trade Office in Singapore showed that export turnover of glutinous rice to the city-state rose more than five fold to 8.9 million SGD, broken rice shot up 187.3 per cent to 1.5 million SGD, and milled or husked fragrant rice soared 161.35 per cent to 27.27 million SGD.
Economy

Market expected to accumulate and recover, pushing VN-Index towards 1,260 points

Following a dynamic trading week in early July, the Vietnamese market experienced three consecutive weeks of declines, hitting its lowest point at 1,218 points last week. Although the index saw a recovery afterwards, liquidity dropped significantly and the Vietnamese stock market has been described as "bleak" despite very positive macroeconomic data.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom