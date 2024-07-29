Kaspersky, VGISC extend agreement to expand Việt Nam cybersecurity capabilities

HCM CITY — Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company, and the Vietnam Government Information Security Commission (VGISC) have renewed an agreement signed in 2018 to broaden their existing collaborations to further strengthen the country's cybersecurity capabilities.

The surge in Việt Nam’s digital economy has seen a corresponding increase in cyber risks, compelling both public institutions and private organisations to further fortify their cybersecurity posture.

Since they signed the agreement in 2018, both parties have worked on multiple initiatives to enhance the country’s cyber-defence and threat monitoring capabilities.

Its renewal will enhance the strategic alliance and cover collaborations in the areas of technology transfer, knowledge-sharing, expert support, technical exchanges, and capacity building to strengthen protection of Việt Nam’s cyberspace.

Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky, said: “Việt Nam’s accelerated digital economy growth, driven by digitisation, has resulted in significant demand for cybersecurity reinforcement. Organisations in both the public and private sectors are increasingly susceptible to sophisticated cyberattacks.

“We are very glad to be coming together with such a like-minded partner as VGISC to contribute to the enhancement of the country's growing computing infrastructure and security systems. Our long-standing partnership has allowed us to better understand each other's needs and jointly develop better solutions to help protect networks in Việt Nam.”

VGISC Chairman Major General Vũ Ngọc Thiềm said: “Kaspersky is a valued partner who has been working alongside us for many years. I am pleased that we are deepening our partnership to scale up our country’s capacity for new innovations and ability to safely harness technological excellence. Việt Nam’s cyberthreats have risen significantly, and cybercriminals are advancing in their tactics, techniques and procedures. It is apt that we are collaborating to further develop our cyber-defence capabilities.”

Based on a mutual agreement to renew the 2018 Collaboration Agreement, the two parties will continue to develop their collaborative relationship while considering new areas of cooperation in the future. — VNS