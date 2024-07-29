Chinese tyre makers urged to engage more Vietnamese firms in supply chain

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang on Monday urged Chinese tyre maker Sailun Group to strengthen connection with and support Vietnamese enterprises to join its value chain and supply chain to promote sustainable development in Việt Nam.

Receiving Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quangof the group and the Sailun Vietnam Ltd Company Liu Yan Hua in Hà Nội, Deputy PM Quang spoke highly of Sailun, one of the world's leading tire manufacturers, and its business results, human resources development, and social responsibility.

The Vietnamese Government has assigned the Ministry of Science and Technology to coordinate with the Ministry of Planning and Investment to develop criteria for high-tech enterprises, Quang said, adding that he expects Sailun will continue applying the most advanced technologies to meet the criteria.

For her part, Liu briefed the host on her group.

Established in 2002, the group now has over 13,700 employees worldwide, with total assets of 26 billion CNY (US$3.58 billion) and annual revenue of 18 billion CNY. Sailun's products are present in 180 countries and regions.

In Việt Nam, it has invested in building a factory to produce all tire lines of the group in the southern province of Tây Ninh, established a research and development (R&D) centre in HCM City, as well as a joint venture with Cooper Tires in 2019 with a total investment of about $1.5 billion.

The Tây Ninh factory is currently the largest overseas production facility of Sailun group, creating 7,000 jobs. All of the latex supply to the factory is from Việt Nam. Meanwhile, the R&D centre in HCM City is also the largest of the group abroad.

Liu expressed her gratitude to the Vietnamese Government and authorities at all levels for supporting and creating favourable conditions for the group to invest in Việt Nam from 2012.

She said that the group will invest an additional $200 million in Việt Nam in the coming time. — VNS