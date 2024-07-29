Society
Home Economy

S Korean SMEs to find partners in Việt Nam in August

July 29, 2024 - 13:49
About 25 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from South Korean will come to Hà Nội next month.
Hana Micron Vina Co Ltd, 100 per-cent invested by South Korea, in Bắc Giang Province. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — About 25 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from South Korea will visit Việt Nam next month in the hope of furthering business ties.

They will participate in the Donghaen Festival in Hà Nội next month, the first step of the South Korean Ministry of SMEs and Startups' globalisation strategy in Việt Nam to support its 1,000 domestic companies to become enterprises with strong export products.

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups announced on Monday that a project called 'K-Innovation Mission' to encourage the smaller companies to innovate and export abroad has completed the process of selecting businesses to participate in the event in Việt Nam.

Accordingly, the ministry has received a list of 125 companies registered to participate in the project.

The companies that have registered to participate in the project are SMEs and joint ventures in promising sectors such as beauty, consumer goods manufacturing and software.

The Donghaen Festival will be held in Hà Nội starting from August 28.

Participating enterprises will be supported with many programmes such as connecting them with potential Vietnamese partners and consulting to enhance export efficiency.

In particular, the government will allocate a budget to support enterprises in the fields of innovation and software to help them strengthen their export capacity.

The 'K-Innovation Mission' project is a comprehensive package of measures to enhance the capacity of Korean SMEs and startups to increase their export capacity.

The project receives advice from Korean embassies abroad as well as Korean public organisations.

Enterprises will be provided with advice, information and be supported to resolve difficulties that small and medium-sized enterprises encounter when entering foreign markets. — VNS

Small and medium-sized enterprises supporting industries Vietnam small- and medium-sized enterprises South Korea

