Information and communications industry earns over $85 trillion in H1

HÀ NỘI — The total revenue of the information and communications industry is estimated to reach VNĐ2.07 quadrillion (US$85.36 trillion) in the first six months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 27 per cent, fulfilling 50 per cent of the year’s plan.

It contributed VNĐ59.8 trillion to the State budget, up 25.8 per cent and is estimated to reach 61 per cent of the plan.

It is estimated that the whole industry contributed nearly VNĐ477 trillion to GDP, up 22.5 per cent, fulfilling 49 per cent of the plan.

The industry has a total of more than 1.5 million employees, up 1.3 per cent.

In particular, the information and communications technology (ICT) industry achieved revenue of about VNĐ1.86 quadrillion, up 27 per cent and is estimated to achieve 49 per cent of the plan.

Of which, the export turnover of hardware and electronics is estimated at VNĐ1.75 quadrillion, up 28.1 per cent.

Notably, the number of digital technology enterprises is currently 50,350, up 8 per cent over the same period.

Revenue from telecommunications services reached VNĐ33.5 trillion, up 2.27 per cent.

The rate of Internet users is estimated at 78.1 per cent. The rate of households using fibre optic cable reached 82.2 per cent, up 5.1 per cent.

The number of fixed broadband subscribers per 100 people reached 23.5, up 6.8 per cent.

The number of mobile broadband subscribers per 100 people reached 91.9, up 7.6 per cent.

The number of mobile phone subscribers using smartphones reached 100.7 million, up 0.1 per cent.

The postal sector achieved service revenue of about VNĐ33.8 trillion, up 22 per cent, filling 52.1 per cent of the plan and contributing VNĐ2.5 trillion to the State budget, up 10 per cent. — VNS