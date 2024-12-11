HCM City hosts international bakery exhibition

HCM CITY — A wide and diverse range of products from modern baking machines and high-quality ingredients to finished baked goods are on display at the Việt Nam International Bakery Show (VIBS 2024) that opened in HCM City on Wednesday.

There are nearly 200 booths set up by 120 domestic and international brands.

The exhibition provides an opportunity for bakery businesses to carry out trade and business promotion at home and abroad.

Within the framework of the expo, the final round of the 2nd Vietnam Bakery Cup, a prominent event in the field of artistic baking where chefs and students showcase their talents and professional skills, is being held.

The competition, organised by the Việt Nam Bakery Associations and the Saigon Professional Chefs Guild, and supported by Worldchefs and the International Union of Bakers and Confectioners, provides a platform for talented bakers to learn professional skills, share their experiences and advance their careers.

The bakery industry in Việt Nam, particularly the pastry segment, is recognised as one of the fastest growing in the consumer goods industry and the most competitive segment, according to the expo’s organiser.

The search for new solutions and technologies to enhance competitiveness and diversify products, and attract consumers, are key focuses for businesses in this sector.

The event, being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, organised by Yorkers Exhibition Service Vietnam Co., Ltd., will run until Saturday. — VNS