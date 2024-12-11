Indonesia boosts trade cooperation with EU

JAKARTA — Indonesia's Ministry of Investment and Downstreaming plans to establish an European Union (EU) desk to enhance trade cooperation with the bloc, said Minister Rosan Roeslani, who is also head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM).

This decision follows a meeting between the ministry and members of the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) in Jakarta on December 9.

Europe is Indonesia's fifth-largest source of foreign direct investment. The Netherlands, France, and Germany are investors with the highest investment.

Over the past five years from 2019 to 2024, EU member states have invested approximately US$18.7 billion in Indonesia.

Minister Roeslani emphasised Indonesia's appeal to European investors due to its robust economy, vast market potential, and strategic position as a regional leader. The archipelago nation accounts for 41 per cent of ASEAN's population and 36 per cent of its economy, powered by a growing economy and stable democracy.

EU Ambassador to Indonesia and Brunei, Denis Chaibi, highlighted the bloc's commitment to strengthening trade ties and addressing global challenges in partnership with Indonesia.

He also reaffirmed the EU's support for the Golden Indonesia 2024 vision through initiatives such as the Global Gateway and the Just Energy Transition Partnership.

Through these efforts, the EU aims to foster transformative investments, driving a greener and more inclusive future for Indonesia.— VNA/VNS