Fairtrade certificate can bolster agricultural exports to UK

HCM CITY — The Fairtrade certification can help exporters of fruits and vegetables better utilise the United Kingdom – Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), as many British consumers care for social responsibility.

The certification aims to ensure that a product is manufactured in a fair manner, meaning that labourers are paid well, work in a safe environment and their opinions are heard.

Businesses also have to adhere to strict environmental standards, limiting the use of dangerous chemicals and preserving bio-diversity.

According to market research and data analysis firm YouGov, seven out of 10 adults in the UK said they bought a Fairtrade product this year produced by farmers and agricultural workers overseas, Công Thương (Industry and Trade) magazine reported.

Another research by Fairtrade revealed that many British customers support fair prices and fairer terms of trade for overseas farmers.

Many believe that farmers in low-income countries should get stable payments, and that buying Fairtrade products means supporting the lives of farmers.

This highlights British consumers’ attention to social issues, and thus Fairtrade certification.

Many UK brands and retailers partake in this initiative.

The UKVFTA offers great export potential for Vietnamese agricultural produce.

Tariffs for many produce such as lychee, rambutan, longan, dragon fruit, and mango have been eliminated, making it easier for high-quality produce to enter the lucrative UK market.

The fact that many British consumers prefer Fairtrade products and are even willing to pay higher prices for them means that Vietnamese products certified with Fairtrade can do well in the UK.

According to experts and certification businesses, Fairtrade certification can help elevate a Vietnamese brand in the eyes of consumers, especially ones who care for social responsibilities.

However, businesses have to adhere to Fairtrade’s strict standards on environmental protection, ensuring labour rights, transparency, good trade practices, and others.

This requires businesses to invest time and resources in upgrading their manufacturing processes and training their employees to fulfill those standards in a sustainable manner.

Many Vietnamese produce from sustainability-conscious businesses in the country have been Fairtrade certified, including coconut and coffee.

The UK is Việt Nam's third largest export market in Europe after the Netherlands and Germany.

In the first eight months of 2024, Việt Nam's exports to the UK topped US$5 billion, a 23.5 per cent increase year-on-year. VNS