Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

November auto sales surge driven by Government incentives

December 11, 2024 - 15:10
The Việt Nam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) announced on December 10 that its member companies sold 44,200 vehicles in November, marking a month-on-month increase of 14 per cent.
Car production at a plant of Honda in Vĩnh Phúc Province. Car sales reached 44,200 vehicles in November, an increase of 14 per cent against the previous month. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) announced on December 10 that its member companies sold 44,200 vehicles in November, marking a month-on-month increase of 14 per cent.

Leading the charge were passenger cars, with 34,835 units sold, marking a 15 per cent increase. Commercial vehicles followed closely with 9,017 units, up 9 per cent, while special-purpose vehicles saw a staggering 54 per cent surge compared to the previous month with 348 units sold.

Breaking down the figures by origin, domestically assembled vehicles saw sales of 25,114 units, a 19 per cent growth. Meanwhile, fully imported vehicles also saw an uptick, reaching 19,086, an 8 per cent increase.

According to VAMA, the November sales boom can be largely attributed to the Government's policy in effect from September-November, which offered a 50 per cent reduction in registration fees for domestically manufactured and assembled vehicles.

From January-November, VAMA members reported total sales of 308,544 units, a 17 per cent increase compared to 2023. Passenger car sales rose by 18 per cent, commercial vehicles 16 per cent, and special-purpose vehicles 17 per cent year on year.

Domestically assembled vehicles reached 159,868 units, a modest 1.6 per cent growth, while fully imported units surged to 148,676, a striking 40 per cent yearly hike.

Experts view the even growth across all segments and vehicle origins in November as a clear sign of revival in Việt Nam's automotive market. The rising consumption demand, particularly during the year-end season, signals a positive outlook for the industry as it closes out 2024 and steams ahead into 2025. — VNA/VNS

automobile

Related Stories

Economy

Automobile sales fall 9 per cent in August: VAMA

The automobile sales in Việt Nam faced difficulties in August, despite a slight grow in July following the reduction of registration fee by half, according a report of Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA).
Economy

VAMA sets plans to develop local electric vechicles

Electric cars are an irreversible trend in the auto industry and are expected to grow strongly. To take advantage of this, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturing Association (VAMA) has outlined plans to develop the local electric car industry.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Insurance companies advance over $24 million for disaster-related damages

As of December 6, 2024, insurance companies in Việt Nam have advanced approximately VNĐ598 billion (US$24.1 million) in compensation, representing 5.63 per cent of the estimated VNĐ10.62 trillion in damages caused by natural disasters, according to the Insurance Supervisory Authority, under the Ministry of Finance.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom