November auto sales surge driven by Government incentives

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) announced on December 10 that its member companies sold 44,200 vehicles in November, marking a month-on-month increase of 14 per cent.

Leading the charge were passenger cars, with 34,835 units sold, marking a 15 per cent increase. Commercial vehicles followed closely with 9,017 units, up 9 per cent, while special-purpose vehicles saw a staggering 54 per cent surge compared to the previous month with 348 units sold.

Breaking down the figures by origin, domestically assembled vehicles saw sales of 25,114 units, a 19 per cent growth. Meanwhile, fully imported vehicles also saw an uptick, reaching 19,086, an 8 per cent increase.

According to VAMA, the November sales boom can be largely attributed to the Government's policy in effect from September-November, which offered a 50 per cent reduction in registration fees for domestically manufactured and assembled vehicles.

From January-November, VAMA members reported total sales of 308,544 units, a 17 per cent increase compared to 2023. Passenger car sales rose by 18 per cent, commercial vehicles 16 per cent, and special-purpose vehicles 17 per cent year on year.

Domestically assembled vehicles reached 159,868 units, a modest 1.6 per cent growth, while fully imported units surged to 148,676, a striking 40 per cent yearly hike.

Experts view the even growth across all segments and vehicle origins in November as a clear sign of revival in Việt Nam's automotive market. The rising consumption demand, particularly during the year-end season, signals a positive outlook for the industry as it closes out 2024 and steams ahead into 2025. — VNA/VNS