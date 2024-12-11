Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Banks allowed to extend debt repayment for Typhoon Yagi-affected customers to 2027

December 11, 2024 - 15:29
Commercial banks are allowed to extend debt repayment deadlines for Typhoon Yagi–affected borrowers until the end of 2027 at the latest, according to a circular recently issued by the State Bank of Việt Nam.
Quảng Ninh Museum was being repaired after the typhoon Yagi hit the northern province. Commercial banks are allowed to extend debt repayment deadline for Typhoon Yagi – affected borrower to the end of 2027. — VNA/VNS Photo Đức Hiếu

HÀ NỘI — Commercial banks are allowed to extend debt repayment deadlines for Typhoon Yagi–affected borrowers until the end of 2027 at the latest, according to a circular recently issued by the State Bank of Việt Nam.

The debt restructuring will be based on the individual situations of the borrowers and the financial capacity of the credit institutions.

The circular applies to borrowers in 26 northern provinces and cities that were heavily affected by the typhoon, including Hà Giang, Cao Bằng, Lạng Sơn, Bắc Giang, Phú Thọ, Thái Nguyên and Bắc Kạn.

Credit institutions classify debts and set up risk provisions for restructured loans following established regulations.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development estimated that Typhoon Yagi in September caused damages to the economy worth a total of VNĐ81.5 trillion.

More than 94,000 borrowers with total outstanding loans of VNĐ165 trillion were heavily affected by the typhoon. — VNS

Storm Yagi East Sea typhoon

Related Stories

Economy

Việt Nam’s manufacturing recovers from Typhoon Yagi: PMI

The Vietnamese manufacturing sector started to recover from the effects of Typhoon Yagi with renewed increases in both output and new orders in October, according to the S&P Global Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report released on Friday.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Indonesia boosts trade cooperation with EU

Indonesia's Ministry of Investment and Downstreaming plans to establish an European Union (EU) desk to enhance trade cooperation with the bloc, said Minister Rosan Roeslani, who is also head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM).
Economy

Insurance companies advance over $24 million for disaster-related damages

As of December 6, 2024, insurance companies in Việt Nam have advanced approximately VNĐ598 billion (US$24.1 million) in compensation, representing 5.63 per cent of the estimated VNĐ10.62 trillion in damages caused by natural disasters, according to the Insurance Supervisory Authority, under the Ministry of Finance.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom