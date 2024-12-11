The first and most modern logistics park in Việt Nam is inaugurated

HÀ NỘI — Viettel on Wednesday officially inaugurated its new logistics park in the northern province of Lạng Sơn, using the most advanced technology to reduce logistics service costs by 30-40 per cent.

Strategically located in the Đồng Đăng Border Gate Economic Zone, Viettel Logistics Park spans 143.7ha with a total investment of VNĐ3.3 trillion (US$129.6 million). It is well-positioned near national highways, expressways and railways, providing efficient cross-border transportation. The project is designed to handle 1,500 vehicles daily, effectively doubling Lạng Sơn’s current border clearance capacity, which is crucial during peak agricultural harvest seasons.

Once completed, Viettel Logistics Park will become Việt Nam’s first fully integrated logistics centre, offering a full range of services, including customs clearance, quarantine, goods inspection, transshipment, warehousing and cross-border transportation.

The park is designed to optimise operations with systems like TMS (Transport Management System), WMS (Warehouse Management System) and over 2,000 AI-powered cameras that monitor and coordinate activities.

It features an e-commerce and express delivery area equipped with an autonomous AGV robot system, which, combined with the DWS (Dynamic Weighing and Sorting) system, processes up to 600,000 parcels daily. These technologies allow for faster customs clearance, freight transport and smart warehouse management.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hồ Tiến Thiệu, Chairman of the Lạng Sơn Provincial People's Committee, said: "The project, located in the Đồng Đăng - Lạng Sơn Border Gate Economic Zone, is a key initiative for the province. Its aim is to create a facility for the storage, preservation, classification and packaging of import and export goods in line with international standards of quality.

"The project also seeks to streamline customs clearance, improve inspection processes for imported and exported goods, and foster the development of logistics services and related supply chains. Throughout the project’s implementation, provincial leaders have shown strong support, consistently inspecting the progress, providing guidance and swiftly addressing any challenges to ensure timely completion."

Director of the Department of Economics at the Ministry of National Defence, Major General Trần Đình Thắng, praised the Military Industry - Telecommunications Group for their prompt action, commitment and completion of the Viettel Logistics Park Project in Lạng Sơn. He emphasised that this achievement would significantly contribute to facilitating the export of goods, including agricultural, forestry and aquatic products, from Việt Nam into the Chinese market.

Viettel Post, which owns and operates all the software used at the park, has integrated TMS, ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and WMS technologies. These systems ensure efficient customs clearance, transport management and warehouse operations, streamlining the entire logistics process.

In addition to its technological innovations, the park includes a trading centre for agricultural products from Việt Nam, China, Thailand and other regional countries. The post-harvest preservation system helps maintain product quality while awaiting customs clearance, improving market opportunities for farmers and adding value to their goods.

General Director of Viettel Post Hoàng Trung Thành, said: "Viettel Logistics Park is a key project in Viettel Group's broader strategy to enhance Việt Nam’s logistics infrastructure. It aims to position Việt Nam as a logistics hub for Southeast Asia, connecting ASEAN with China. The park is expected to be fully operational by 2030, processing up to 561,000 trucks annually, significantly improving cross-border logistics efficiency."

The park’s Phase 1, covering 58ha, will be completed by December 2024, with a capacity to process 336,000 trucks per year, or 930 trucks daily. Over time, it will contribute to reducing customs clearance times by 40 per cent, improving warehouse efficiency by 30 per cent, and lowering warehouse management costs by 25 per cent.

Viettel’s commitment to sustainability is evident in the park’s design, which follows green industrial park standards. More than 3,000 trees have been planted, and energy-efficient technologies have been incorporated to minimise environmental impact.

Viettel has worked closely with the General Department of Customs, the Management Board of the Đồng Đăng – Lạng Sơn Border Gate Economic Zone, and international consultants to ensure the park meets international operational standards.

Talking about Viettel's vision for developing national logistics infrastructure, Major General Tào Đức Thắng, Chairman and General Director of Viettel said: " Viettel will complete a nationwide network of logistics centres, catering to key economic regions. This initiative will be guided by five key aspects: smart border gates, agricultural logistics centres, logistics hubs within industrial parks, supply chain infrastructure and a multimodal transport network. Our goal is to create a smart, automated, multimodal logistics ecosystem that spans road, rail, waterways and aviation. This will contribute to positioning Việt Nam as a major logistics hub in the region, in line with the objectives outlined in Resolution No 13-NQ/TW of the Party Central Committee, which highlights the importance of logistics infrastructure in connecting and enhancing the efficiency of the economy."

He added: "Logistics is not just about transporting goods; it's about transporting opportunities and shaping the future. With a commitment to continuous technological innovation for sustainable development, Viettel will remain dedicated to supporting the country's progress." — VNS