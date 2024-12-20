Deputy PM and FM holds phone talks with British Foreign Secretary

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn talked over the phone with the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy on Friday.

The two officials applauded the increasingly fruitful and extensive growth of the Việt Nam - UK relations over nearly 15 years since the establishment of their strategic partnership, particularly in politics - diplomacy, trade - investment, security - defence, climate change response, and education - training.

Sơn affirmed that Việt Nam treasures and wishes to enhance the strategic partnership in an increasingly substantive and effective manner.

Meanwhile, Lammy stressed that Việt Nam is a priority partner of the UK in Southeast Asia, especially in economic development, security, and defence. He also expressed his delight at the two sides’ approval of the Việt Nam - UK Action Plan for 2024-26 at the bilateral strategic dialogue in October 2024.

Discussing measures for fostering political trust to create momentum for further cooperation intensification, the officials agreed to increase mutual visits at all levels, especially high level; continue to productively implement bilateral cooperation and dialogue mechanisms such as the strategic dialogue, the defence policy dialogue, and the migration dialogue; and work closely to implement the Việt Nam - UK Action Plan for 2024-26.

Both sides noted with satisfaction the strides in economic collaboration, an important pillar of the countries’ strategic partnership.

Sơn congratulated and highly valued the UK’s official participation in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). He voiced his belief that together with the positive impact of the UK - Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), the UK’s engagement in the CPTPP will help promote trade between the bloc and the European country, and also strengthen the flourishing Việt Nam - UK strategic partnership.

Regarding cooperation in climate change response and energy transition, the Vietnamese diplomat appreciated the UK’s support for Việt Nam within the framework of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) between Việt Nam and the Group of Seven (G7). He called on the UK to continue supporting Việt Nam to carry out the Resource Mobilisation Plan (RMP) for implementing the JETP, announced at COP28, to facilitate Việt Nam's access to financing, technology, and human resource training.

Lammy affirmed the UK’s commitment to accompanying and assisting Việt Nam in climate change response and sustainable economic development. He also expressed his country's interest in expanding investment in Việt Nam's offshore wind power sector.

In terms of security and defence cooperation, Son welcomed the participation of a high-level delegation from the British Ministry of Defence in the second Việt Nam Defence Expo, taking place in Hà Nội from December 19 to 22.

Lammy noted defence enterprises of the UK are ready to collaborate with Vietnamese partners in this area.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen ties in security - defence, particularly through the implementation of dialogue mechanisms, maritime cooperation, capacity building, crime prevention, and migration management.

The two officials expressed confidence that the fruitful outcomes of bilateral cooperation, along with efforts by agencies, organisations, and partners from both countries, will help elevate the Việt Nam - UK strategic partnership in the coming time, especially when the countries will celebrate the 15th anniversary of their strategic partnership in 2025. — VNA/VNS