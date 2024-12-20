State President receives outgoing Australian Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường received outgoing Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam Andrew Goledzinowski in Hà Nội on Friday, congratulating the diplomat on fulfilling his duties and appreciating his substantial contributions to the countries’ relations.

Through the ambassador, the President conveyed his regards and thanks to the Governor-General of Australia for sending congratulations on his election as State leader of Việt Nam. He also wished Australia more achievements in national development.

Việt Nam always views Australia as one of the leading partners in the region, and the two countries share high strategic trust as well as common visions and viewpoints on many regional and international issues, he noted.

Cường affirmed Việt Nam's hope to further enhance ties and cooperation with Australia for the sake of the two peoples, for peace and stability in the region and the world at large.

For his part, Goledzinowski said during his term, bilateral relations have reaped numerous positive results, adding many practical activities were held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship last year while mutual visits at all levels have been frequent.

The ambassador voiced his hope that Việt Nam will obtain even greater attainments in the new era, and that the two countries will keep promoting cooperation in the coming time, particularly in the economy, trade, and investment as many Australian businesses are interested in the Southeast Asian nation.

Australia also wishes to contribute more to Việt Nam's development while sharing and supporting each other’s legitimate interests at multilateral forums, he went on, saying his country backs the settlement of the issues related to East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He pledged continued efforts on whatever position he will hold to help nurture the two countries’ relations.

Lauding the breakthrough strides of bilateral relations in all aspects during the ambassador’s term, Cường described the elevation of their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in March this year as extremely significant, perceiving that this new relationship framework will enable both sides to further expand and deepen their connections as well as coordination at multilateral forums.

The President expressed his belief that Goledzinowski, with his sentiments and experiences, will continue to actively contribute to the Việt Nam - Australia relations in the time ahead. — VNS