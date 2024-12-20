80th anniversary of Việt Nam People’s Army observed in RoK, Myanmar

SEOUL — The Vietnamese Embassies and Defence Attaché Offices in the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Myanmar held ceremonies marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) and the 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival (December 22) on Thursday (local time).

In the RoK, Deputy Ambassador Nguyễn Thị Thái Bình affirmed that over the past eight decades, the army has remained a loyal and reliable force serving the Party, State and people. Driven by the spirit of securing independence, freedom, and prosperity for the people, it has overcome formidable challenges and made considerable sacrifice to obtain major achievements.

The diplomat laid stress on the significance of the political event to the country, affirming the pivotal role of the army in the national protection, construction, and development over the past years.

Vietnamese defence attaché Senior Lieutenant Colonel Lê Hiệp Lâm recalled the 80-year history of the VPA and highlighted the country’s “four nos” defence policy. He said the army has actively promoted international integration, affirming defence diplomacy as an important pillar of the nation’s diplomacy that has contributed to consolidating strategic confidence and developing ties with the international community both bilaterally and multilaterally.

In recent years, the VPA has developed itself into a more streamlined and powerful force, standing ready to enter a new era – that of the nation’s rise, he stressed.

Regarding the defence cooperation between Việt Nam and the RoK, Lâm stated that it has been strengthened over the recent past, with breakthroughs in defence industry and mutal support at multilateral forums in the new situation.

In Myanmar, Vietnamese defence attaché Colonel Đào Văn Duy briefed some 300 international and Vietnamese guests on the VPA's glorious achievements in the national liberation, construction, and protection.

Việt Nam has stayed steadfast with its “four nos” defence policy and accelerated international integration and defence diplomacy, making contributions to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, he said.

The defence cooperation between Việt Nam and Myanmar has been unceasingly fortified and developed, built on traditional friendship and mutual respect, he stated, elaborating the two countries have carried out multiple collaboration activities, from the exchange of high-level delegations and training to support for each other in multilateral activities in the region and beyond.

He took the occasion to thank the Myanmar partners and people for their valuable assistance over the past time and expressed desire to reinforce existing areas of defence cooperation and explore new cooperation opportunities aligned with both nations' circumstances and needs. — VNS