Lao leaders hail judicial cooperation with Việt Nam

VIENTIANE — Vietnamese Minister of Justice Nguyễn Hải Ninh paid courtesy calls on Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith, and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on Thursday, as part of his working trip to the neighbouring country from December 18-20.

At the meetings, Ninh provided a comprehensive update on the progress of cooperation between the Vietnamese and Lao justice ministries, the outcomes of their talks on December 18 and the agenda for the 6th expanded judicial conference of Vietnamese and Lao border provinces scheduled for the same day.

He highlighted the increasingly substantive and effective judicial and legal cooperation between the two ministries, with the regular exchange of experiences and mutual support in personnel training and the settlement of emerging legal issues.

According to the minister, the cooperation mechanism, established through the past five conferences, has been highly effective in quickly resolving legal issues and strengthening the relationship between the two nations.

The Vietnamese MoJ always offers all possible support to cooperation with its Lao counterpart to match the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, he said.

Thongloun, for his part, spoke highly of the effective legal and judicial cooperation mechanism between the two nations and ministries in recent years, believing that the inherent similarities and efforts of both sides would elevate their legal and judicial collaboration to a new height.

The Lao leaders suggested the MoJ share more experiences in the enforcement of civil judgments, particularly dealing with existing cases and legal issues related to border security and order.

Furthermore, they also underlined the importance of improving the legal system to address issues faced by the Government, such as land and mineral exploitation policies, to ensure both development and strict management.

At talks between Ninh and his Lao counterpart Phaivi Sibualipha in Vientiane a day earlier, the two sides discussed collaboration to contribute to the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and people, making it more substantive and effective.

Ninh noted that to date, the provincial justice departments from 24 pairs of localities of the two countries, including 10 pairs of border provinces and six twinned provinces and cities, have signed cooperation agreements. Many of these deals, including civil registration, nationality services, legal aid, and grassroots mediation, have significantly improved the lives of residents along the shared border, including Lao citizens.

The conference offered a chance for the two sides to enhance the quality of legal activities, helping promote socio-economic development and ensure defence-security in each country, while vividly demonstrating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

At the event, participants sought solutions to address legal challenges faced by border communities. They emphasised ensuring compliance with laws, supporting livelihoods, and protecting the rights and interests of residents on both sides of the border.

The same day, the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice's delegation visited the new headquarters of the Lao Ministry of Justice, and presented the ministry with 20 sets of computers and gifted the departments of justice of Lao localities with five others. — VNS