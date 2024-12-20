Party chief attends ceremony for the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Army

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Friday attended a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Việt Nam People's Army (December 22, 1944 - 2024) and the 35th anniversary of the All People's Defence Festival.

Party and State leaders attended the event alongside revolutionary veterans, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and diplomatic representatives of partner countries and international organisations in Việt Nam.

Addressing the event, the Party chief said that the Việt Nam People's Army is of the people, by the people and for the people.

The army shares hardships with the people and is always at the forefront to help mitigate the consequences of disasters and crises, serving as a pillar of support for the people in times of danger and challenges.

In recent years, the army has revamped its forces and laid a solid foundation to build a revolutionary, elite and modern people’s army, with notable progress in technological advancements and international integration.

Army units have also actively participated in United Nations peacekeeping operations, joint training, disaster relief, war aftermath recovery and cooperation with international partners, safeguarding the nation from afar and enhancing the army’s and the country’s presence globally.

With outstanding achievements over 80 years of development and achievements, the Việt Nam People's Army has been honoured with five Gold Star Medals, one First-Class Military Exploit Order and two First-Class Labour Orders, among many other awards.

For its 80th anniversary, the Việt Nam People's Army has received the Hồ Chí Minh Order – a prestigious recognition for the army’s rich history and exceptional contributions to the nation.

Party leader Lâm underscored that with the ultimate goal of building a peaceful, prosperous nation and helping to build a world without war, Việt Nam is consistent in its policy of resolving all disputes and conflicts through peaceful means based on international law.

The country respects the independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of all nations and does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, nor does it participate in military alliances or partner with one country to oppose another. It does not allow foreign military bases on Vietnamese soil or use Vietnamese territory to target other countries.

Việt Nam will also avoid the use of force or threat thereof in international relations, said Lâm.

In the new revolutionary period, the Việt Nam People's Army is required to excel in all missions to build and defend the socialist Vietnamese homeland and maintain the Party's leadership as well as the unified management of the State over national defence, thereby strengthening the great unity of the people.

In addition to harnessing the people's collective strength, the Party leader emphasised the need to build a revolutionary, elite and modern army with loyalty to the Party, the State and its people, effectively responding to emerging security challenges and promoting international integration to maintain peace for the country's development. — VNS