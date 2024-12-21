Việt Nam's decade of excellence in UN Peacekeeping

Việt Nam took a significant step onto the global stage in June 2014 by sending its first two military officers to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan. Over the past 10 years, this commitment has grown steadily, with 1,065 personnel deployed as of December 2024.

Việt Nam now ranks 39th out of 117 troop- and police-contributing countries, maintaining a regular presence of 274 personnel, including 36 women.

Over 10 years of participating in UN peacekeeping operations, units and officers of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) have consistently fulfilled all tasks assigned by the UN and the Ministry of Defence. Many officers, upon completing their assignments, have been commended by the UN for outstanding performance, receiving certificates of merit and letters of appreciation.

Notably, all deployed personnel have been awarded the United Nations Peacekeeping Medal, a testament to their professionalism and dedication. Việt Nam’s rate of personnel excelling in their duties significantly surpasses the UN average.

“After 10 years of participating in UN peacekeeping operations, The country is proud to have been involved in all aspects of peacekeeping. We have had officers and soldiers contributing directly to the UN Secretariat and serving on the ground in missions. These contributions are meaningful and comprehensive,” said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đặng Hoàng Giang.

Việt Nam’s participation in UN peacekeeping is highly regarded, not only for the quality and capability of its deployed forces but also for its focus on priority areas encouraged by the UN, such as healthcare, engineering, and gender equality.

Việt Nam’s engagement in UN peacekeeping marks a significant milestone in its international integration and cooperation with the UN, as it expands its contributions to the organisation’s shared missions.

Strong commitment

Major General Phạm Mạnh Thắng, director-general of the Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) under the Ministry of Defence, emphasised that Việt Nam’s participation in UN peacekeeping reflected its consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation, and development.

“We follow a path of multilateralism and diversification in international relations. By actively integrating into the global community, Việt Nam demonstrates its responsibility as a UN member state, contributing to peacekeeping,” Maj Gen Thắng said.

He said that Việt Nam had numerous international partners in peacekeeping. The Việt Nam Peacekeeping Department had proactively signed multiple memorandums of understanding and cooperation agreements with major partners, including the United States, Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, Russia, France, Canada, and India.

“Expanding these partnerships allows us to receive external support, enhance the capacity and expertise of Vietnamese military personnel, and strengthen the material and technical equipment used by our armed forces,” Thắng said.

“When we participate in international activities, we elevate Việt Nam’s international standing. We consistently receive support from international partners, whether addressing multilateral or global issues. This is a testament to Việt Nam’s credibility and commitment.”

He also stressed the importance of modernising Việt Nam’s military equipment through peacekeeping activities, saying that participating in UN peacekeeping missions enabled Việt Nam to use advanced equipment, such as engineering units and Level-2 field hospitals. These deployments required training and mastery of modern technologies, which subsequently enhanced the overall expertise of Việt Nam's personnel when they return to serve domestically.

This approach to peacekeeping not only enhanced Việt Nam’s military capacity but also solidified its reputation as a responsible and proactive member of the international community.

Serious training and education

Central to Việt Nam’s success in peacekeeping is its emphasis on training and education, according to Maj Gen Thắng.

Before deployment, peacekeeping personnel undergo extensive preparation to ensure they can adapt to challenging mission environments. This includes general military training, specialised courses, foreign language instruction, and pre-deployment exercises. Training covers critical areas such as international law, UN peacekeeping mandates, survival skills, and cultural awareness of host countries.

To enhance expertise, Việt Nam collaborates with international partners, including the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. These partnerships have led to domestic training courses for UN logistics officers, staff officers, and military observers, as well as workshops on preventing sexual abuse and conducting practical exercises. Hundreds of Vietnamese officers have also received training abroad under sponsorship programmes from countries like the United States, Australia, Japan, and China.

Việt Nam, in collaboration with the US, launched the International Trauma Training Centre at Military Hospital 175 in April 2024. Meeting UN standards, the centre provides certified training for medical personnel participating in peacekeeping missions.

In language training, the VDPO has conducted over 50 English courses for more than 600 officers and personnel of Level-2 Field Hospitals and Engineering Units, taught by instructors from the US, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. French language courses have also been opened in cooperation with the French Defence Attaché Office in Hà Nội to prepare personnel for missions in Francophone countries like Central Africa.

In June 2018, the UN recognised the VDPO as one of four international training centres in the region. This prestigious designation authorises Việt Nam to deliver training under the Triangular Partnership Programme alongside the UN and partner countries, underscoring the country’s growing role in global peacekeeping capacity-building.

The Ministry of Defence has been instrumental in fostering partnerships to strengthen Việt Nam’s peacekeeping capabilities. Over the past decade, Việt Nam has signed 10 MoUs with key international partners.

Additional agreements have been signed with the UN to deploy Level-2 Field Hospitals to South Sudan and Engineering Units to Abyei, as well as with the European Union to bring EU technical instructors to Việt Nam for training. A strategic partnership agreement with Australia further upgraded a previous MoU, highlighting the growing depth of Việt Nam’s international peacekeeping cooperation.

Through these partnerships, Việt Nam has also secured essential aid and training equipment from countries such as Australia, the US, Germany, Canada, and China. This support has significantly enhanced Việt Nam’s technical capabilities, helping to modernise its peacekeeping operations.

Ambassadors of peace

In terms of individual deployments, 122 Vietnamese officers have since 2014 participated in a wide range of work at UN peacekeeping missions, including operational staff, training officers, logistics officers, intelligence analysts, and military observers. These individual contributions have consistently highlighted the expertise and dedication of Việt Nam's personnel.

On the unit level, Việt Nam deployed its first Level-2 Field Hospital in South Sudan in October 2018, which UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said “essential to the success of the mission and the health and wellbeing of our personnel, even more so during the pandemic.”

The hospital's outstanding performance also earned praise from mission commanders. UN Under-Secretary-General Atul Khare for Operational Support expressed his admiration for Việt Nam’s efforts and contributions, saying that this showed Việt Nam’s strong commitments and efforts, and was a wonderful thing in the partnership between Việt Nam and the UN.

In June 2022, Việt Nam successfully deployed its first engineering unit to the Abyei area, consisting of 184 personnel and nearly 2,000 tonnes of equipment. Within three months, the unit quickly stabilised and commenced operations, earning high praise from mission commanders.

Although Việt Nam joined UN peacekeeping later than many other countries, its strong political commitment, proactive participation, and professional capabilities had earned it high regard from the UN and other countries, Maj Gen Thắng said.

“Over the past decade, Vietnamese peacekeepers have brought the image of a peaceful, friendly, and responsible Việt Nam to both local communities and the international arena. They have become true ambassadors of peace, embodying the spirit of solidarity and commitment,” he said.

The resilience and dedication of Vietnamese peacekeepers have left a lasting impression on local communities in impoverished regions of Africa. Their efforts have included teaching locals how to grow vegetables and engage in agricultural practices, assisting with road construction and school building, and even serving as teachers for children. Their presence in remote areas has become a source of encouragement for both children and adults, providing hope in difficult circumstances.

Hendrik J. Hamman, an engineering expert with the UNISFA Mission, praised the Vietnamese peacekeepers: "They never say no. Every task given to Việt Nam is handled quickly, with great enthusiasm and goodwill."

António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, described Việt Nam’s peacekeeping force as one of the best in the world, underscoring the global recognition of their efforts.

Enzo Sim Hong Jun, Malaysian history and international politics researcher from Penang Institute, also appreciated the role of the Vietnamese peacekeepers in restoring peace and order in some of the most unstable regions in the world, including Abyei, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic, as well as in the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations in New York.

"In the fragile peace context of these regions, as one of the main contributors to UN peacekeeping missions, Việt Nam has become a model for the international community in contributing more to international humanitarian missions and serves as a testament to how a developing country can support less developed nations in 'sowing seeds of peace'," he said.

Advancing gender equality

Việt Nam has over the past decade deployed 20 female officers individually and 131 female personnel in its Level-2 Field Hospitals and engineering units. This exceeds the United Nations' recommended female participation rate of nearly 15 per cent and reflects Việt Nam's dedication to implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.

“With women making up 15 per cent of our personnel—well above the UN average of 10 per cent—this reflects Việt Nam’s ongoing commitment to gender equality in peacekeeping,” said Hoàng Kim Phụng, former director-general of the VDPO.

In the broader context of international relations, Việt Nam has consistently advocated for women’s roles in peace and security at multilateral forums. It has led and supported initiatives focused on women and girls, fostering closer ties between ASEAN and the UN to advance the Women, Peace and Security agenda. Through these efforts, Việt Nam has solidified its position as a proactive and responsible member of the global community.

The country's remarkable contributions to UN peacekeeping over the past decade not only reflect its growing role on the international arena, but also align with the nation’s broader strategic vision.

The General Secretary of the Việt Nam Communist Party, Tô Lâm, in a recent speech at the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics in Hà Nội, stated that Việt Nam was entering "an era of the nation on the rise".

In his address, the Party leader underscored the period from now until 2030 as a critical time for Việt Nam to help shape a new global order. This strategic opportunity, he said, would represent the final phase of the Vietnamese revolution to achieve its century-long goals under the Party’s leadership. It would be a time for Việt Nam to lay a solid foundation for its continued development, building a peaceful, prosperous and strong nation.

However, as Lâm noted, this transformation would not be without challenges. To seize opportunities amid an evolving global landscape, Việt Nam must ensure a peaceful and stable environment—one that fosters economic growth, national construction, and international integration. This stability would be essential for attracting investment, generating jobs, and unlocking the country’s full potential.

At the heart of this vision lies a steadfast commitment to national defence, with the army serving as the core force to safeguard the country and realise the people’s aspirations.

The role of Việt Nam’s peacekeeping forces is, therefore, not only a symbol of global responsibility but also a vital component of the nation’s broader strategy to elevate its international standing and secure a stronger, more prosperous future. VNS