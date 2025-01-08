West Lake to be lit up with 2,025 colourful drones

HÀ NỘI — A light show, featuring an impressive 2,025 drones, is scheduled to take place on January 18 at West Lake in Hà Nội, as announced by local authorities.

The public will be able to enjoy the show at 8 p.m. at the Nguyễn Hoàng Tôn - Lạc Long Quân intersection by the side of West Lake.

The drones will be accompanied with symphony music by an international-standard orchestra and will form different images highlighting the capital’s attractive destinations.

Most notably, new generation drones forming a giant dragon are expected to create a spectacular live drone performance in the skies over Hà Nội.

The show will feature a number of famous artists, such as People's Artist Thanh Hoa, Mỹ Tâm, Hà Lê, BigDaddy, Trọng Hiếu, Kiều Anh, and Đỗ Hoàng Hiệp.

In 2024, Hà Nội hosted a spectacular drone light show with 2,024 drones on the eve of the Lunar New Year, ushering in the Year of the Dragon. — VNA/VNS