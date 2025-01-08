Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

West Lake to be lit up with 2,025 colourful drones

January 08, 2025 - 16:44
A light show, featuring an impressive 2,025 drones, is scheduled to take place on January 18 at West Lake in Hà Nội, as announced by local authorities.
The drones will be accompanied with symphony music by an international-standard orchestra and will form different images highlighting the capital’s attractive destinations. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A light show, featuring an impressive 2,025 drones, is scheduled to take place on January 18 at West Lake in Hà Nội, as announced by local authorities.

The public will be able to enjoy the show at 8 p.m. at the Nguyễn Hoàng Tôn - Lạc Long Quân intersection by the side of West Lake.

The drones will be accompanied with symphony music by an international-standard orchestra and will form different images highlighting the capital’s attractive destinations.

Most notably, new generation drones forming a giant dragon are expected to create a spectacular live drone performance in the skies over Hà Nội.

The show will feature a number of famous artists, such as People's Artist Thanh Hoa, Mỹ Tâm, Hà Lê, BigDaddy, Trọng Hiếu, Kiều Anh, and Đỗ Hoàng Hiệp.

In 2024, Hà Nội hosted a spectacular drone light show with 2,024 drones on the eve of the Lunar New Year, ushering in the Year of the Dragon. — VNA/VNS

Hanoi West Lake

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Indochinese artworks showcased in Hà Nội

Marking the 100th anniversary of the Việt Nam University of Fine Arts, formerly the Indochina School of Fine Arts, an exhibition and a series of discussions opened in Hà Nội, celebrating the evolution of modern art in Indochina.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom