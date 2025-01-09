Paintings show the 'colours of the wind'

HÀ NỘI — Artist Nguyễn Minh brings a sense of freedom and vibrancy through his watercolour exhibition Sắc Gió (Colours of the Wind).

The exhibition features paintings with themes centred on family and the 12 zodiac animals. Using watercolor on traditional paper, Minh vividly and emotionally recreates familiar images from the world around him.

Perhaps the deepest love reflected in his paintings is for his family. The theme of family comes alive in each affectionate stroke, portraying the simple joys of everyday life.

In particular, the arrival of a new family member serves as a great source of inspiration, breathing life into works about familial bonds - both tender and brimming with vitality.

While rooted in traditional themes for every Lunar New Year season, the 12 zodiac animal series carries a fresh vibrancy. It conveys stories and hopes for a bright new year and a radiant new beginning.

Each painting tells a story, with a stream of emotions that carries hints of nature and time, evoking gentle memories and a longing to move forward.

Colours of the Wind runs until February 15 at Mani Gallery, 46 Quảng An Street, Tây Hồ District, Hà Nội. — OVN