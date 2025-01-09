Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Paintings show the 'colours of the wind'

January 09, 2025 - 14:24
Artist Nguyễn Minh brings a sense of freedom and vibrancy through his watercolour exhibition Sắc Gió (Colours of the Wind).
The paintings by Nguyễn Minh have themes centred on the 12 zodiac animals. — Photo courtesy of Mani Gallery

HÀ NỘI — Artist Nguyễn Minh brings a sense of freedom and vibrancy through his watercolour exhibition Sắc Gió (Colours of the Wind).

The exhibition features paintings with themes centred on family and the 12 zodiac animals. Using watercolor on traditional paper, Minh vividly and emotionally recreates familiar images from the world around him.

Perhaps the deepest love reflected in his paintings is for his family. The theme of family comes alive in each affectionate stroke, portraying the simple joys of everyday life.

In particular, the arrival of a new family member serves as a great source of inspiration, breathing life into works about familial bonds - both tender and brimming with vitality.

While rooted in traditional themes for every Lunar New Year season, the 12 zodiac animal series carries a fresh vibrancy. It conveys stories and hopes for a bright new year and a radiant new beginning.

Each painting tells a story, with a stream of emotions that carries hints of nature and time, evoking gentle memories and a longing to move forward.

Colours of the Wind runs until February 15 at Mani Gallery, 46 Quảng An Street, Tây Hồ District, Hà Nội. — OVN

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Sa Huỳnh salt trade recognised as heritage

The traditional salt making trade in Sa Huỳnh of the central Quảng Ngãi Province’s Đức Phổ Town has been honoured as a National Intangible Heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, helping promote the conservation of the craft and natural landscape in the coastal zone.
Life & Style

Indochinese artworks showcased in Hà Nội

Marking the 100th anniversary of the Việt Nam University of Fine Arts, formerly the Indochina School of Fine Arts, an exhibition and a series of discussions opened in Hà Nội, celebrating the evolution of modern art in Indochina.

E-paper

Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism