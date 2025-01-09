Politics & Law
HCMC Golden Dragon Water Puppetry

January 09, 2025 - 14:04
The Golden Dragon Water Puppet Theatre in Hồ Chí Minh City proudly presents the traditional Vietnamese water puppet art, which has flourished since the 11th century.

The Golden Dragon Water Puppet Theatre in Hồ Chí Minh City proudly presents the traditional Vietnamese water puppet art, which has flourished since the 11th century. This show has been showcased at numerous international festivals and has participated in cultural exchange activities with other countries. Through this vivid performance, audiences can learn about the rich history and traditional cultural life of the Vietnamese people.

Showtime: 6.30pm – 7.15pm, daily.

Venue: Cung Văn Hóa Lao Động TP. HCM (HCM City Palace of Culture and Labour)

Address: 55B Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai St, Bến Thành Ward, District 1, HCM City

For ticket dial 0989370873 or book online on https://ticketbox.vn/

Life & Style

Veteran artist keeps water puppetry alive

Former director of Thăng Long Water Puppet Theatre, Chu Lượng, has been recognised by the Việt Nam Guinness Book of Records for making the most puppets - around 1,000 puppets in five years. Hà Nội Mới Cuối Tuần (New Hà Nội’s Weekend) reporter Thúy Đinh spoke with Lượng about his craft.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Sa Huỳnh salt trade recognised as heritage

The traditional salt making trade in Sa Huỳnh of the central Quảng Ngãi Province’s Đức Phổ Town has been honoured as a National Intangible Heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, helping promote the conservation of the craft and natural landscape in the coastal zone.
Life & Style

Indochinese artworks showcased in Hà Nội

Marking the 100th anniversary of the Việt Nam University of Fine Arts, formerly the Indochina School of Fine Arts, an exhibition and a series of discussions opened in Hà Nội, celebrating the evolution of modern art in Indochina.

