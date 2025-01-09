HCMC Golden Dragon Water Puppetry

The Golden Dragon Water Puppet Theatre in Hồ Chí Minh City proudly presents the traditional Vietnamese water puppet art, which has flourished since the 11th century. This show has been showcased at numerous international festivals and has participated in cultural exchange activities with other countries. Through this vivid performance, audiences can learn about the rich history and traditional cultural life of the Vietnamese people.

Showtime: 6.30pm – 7.15pm, daily.

Venue: Cung Văn Hóa Lao Động TP. HCM (HCM City Palace of Culture and Labour)

Address: 55B Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai St, Bến Thành Ward, District 1, HCM City

For ticket dial 0989370873 or book online on https://ticketbox.vn/