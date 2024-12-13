Central Highlands Đà Lạt City celebrates flower festival

The Đà Lạt Flower Festival is going on in Đà Lạt City in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng with participation of a great number of domestic and international visitors.

The one-month festival is a cultural and tourism event. The 10th of its kind not only is a celebration for the people of all ethnic groups in Lâm Đồng, but also honours the values of Đà Lạt’s floriculture.

The industry creates opportunities for flower farmers and businesses in the province to connect, exchange and develop their trade in the context of international integration towards sustainability and eco-friendliness.

This year the festival themed Đà Lạt Flowers - A Symphony of Colours features diverse cultural and artistic events aimed at honouring Đà Lạt’s floral industry and rich cultural heritage.

These performances blend local cultural traditions, music and contemporary art to spotlight the theme.

The opening ceremony took place at Lâm Viên Square on December 5 with the attendance of Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình, and over 15,000 locals and visitors joined the event.

First held in 2004, the Đà Lạt Flower Festival has become a biennial event, showcasing the city’s vibrant blooms during its most picturesque season. This year’s festival spans the entire province and runs until December 31.

In past years, the festival has attracted an average of 700,000 visitors a year, and the number is expected to increase by 30 per cent this year.

Đà Lạt is among Việt Nam’s largest flower-growing regions, producing around three billion cut flowers annually. Last year, it was named in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network for its commitment to promoting culture and creativity as part of its development. VNS