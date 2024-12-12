Politics & Law
Vietnamese culture week opens in Laos

December 12, 2024 - 11:06
The 2024 Vietnamese culture week opened in Vientiane, Laos, on December 10, featuring the longstanding friendship between the two countries.
The Vietnamese culture week opens in Vientiane, Laos, on December 10. VNA Photo

VIENTIANE – The 2024 Vietnamese culture week opened in Vientiane, Laos, on December 10, featuring the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

Themed “Colours of Vietnamese culture, Việt Nam-Laos friendship, the event is a collaborative effort between Việt Nam's Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and Laos' Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Việt Nam’s Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoàng Đạo Cương emphasised that the event is not only a symbolic annual event, but also shows Việt Nam’s strong commitment to deepening the special friendship between the two nations.

He expressed his hope that the traditional music and dance performances by Vietnamese artists will provide both Vietnamese and Lao audiences, along with international friends, the opportunity to better understand Vietnamese culture.

The event also offers a chance for both countries to reflect on their deep-rooted friendship and cooperation, and to look forward to even stronger and more effective bilateral ties in the future.

For his part, Lao Deputy Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism Vansy Kouamoua highlighted that this event reflects the solid, longstanding friendship between the two countries. He also stressed that the cultural week aligns with the Laos-Việt Nam Cultural, Artistic, and Tourism Cooperation Plan for 2021-2025, which aims to strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two nations.

During the event, the Vietnamese art troupe, along with students from the Nguyễn Du bilingual school in Vientiane, delivered outstanding performances showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Việt Nam. The performances extolled President Hồ Chí Minh and the enduring friendship between the two countries, while also expressing love for the Vietnamese homeland and its people.

Traditional Vietnamese instruments such as the bamboo flute, đàn bầu (a traditional one-stringed instrument), and đàn tính (a traditional stringed instrument) were used to bring a range of emotions to the audience, taking them on a musical journey through Việt Nam's diverse landscapes and natural beauty.

The Vietnamese culture week in Laos is a significant cultural exchange that highlights the deep, multifaceted ties between Việt Nam and Laos, strengthening their enduring bond of friendship and cooperation. - VNA/VNS

