Phú Yên ranks first in the 2024 PAI Index on Việt Nam's filming environment

NINH BÌNH — Phú Yên Province has maintained its leading position in the Production Attraction Index (PAI) rankings, as announced at the Forum on Film Crew Attraction Index and Film Production Environment in Việt Nam, hosted by the Việt Nam Film Development Association (VFDA) and the People's Committee of Ninh Bình Province.

Đào Mỹ, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Phú Yên Province, said: "Phú Yên will continue to improve its capabilities to ensure the PAI index is as comprehensive as possible and meets the needs of filmmakers."

"When a film crew comes to Phú Yên, local authorities provide continuous support from the provincial to the local level to ensure coordination and create favourable conditions for the crew to shoot smoothly."

The top nine localities ranking in the PAI after Phú Yên Province include Quảng Ninh, Nghệ An, Đà Nẵng, HCM City, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Thanh Hóa, Hà Tĩnh, Tuyên Quang and Ninh Bình.

Tống Quang Thìn, Vice Chairman of Ninh Bình Province, remarked that among the 12 fields of cultural industry, Ninh Bình has identified the film industry as one of the key sectors for socio-economic development.

"Recently, Ninh Bình has actively participated in and organised activities to promote tourism destinations, showcase potential filming locations and attract international film studios to Ninh Bình for film production," he said.

Chairwoman of VFDA Ngô Phương Lan said that the association officially announced the PAI in November 2023, aiming to evaluate the interest of provinces and cities in welcoming film crews and enhance the attractiveness of each locality.

PAI ranks areas according to five criteria: financial support, information support, field support, legal procedures support and general local infrastructure.

The PAI was implemented for the first time in 2023 and received strong support from localities across the country as soon as it was released. After one year of implementation, the number of participating regions has increased from 10 to 37, reflecting the growing interest and investment of local governments in developing the film industry.

Through the PAI, VFDA expects to boost the Vietnamese film industry and successfully open the door to the world of cinema in Việt Nam.

As part of the forum, the discussion sessions 'PAI and the Film Production Environment in Việt Nam: A Dialogue Toward a Better Future' and 'Film Incentives and the Benefits for Film Production Activities' attracted domestic and international film experts, as well as representatives from various localities.

Jared Dougherty, Vice President, Director of Public Policy and External Affairs at Sony Pictures Entertainment Asia-Pacific Region, said that cost is the most important factor for producers when deciding on film locations.

"I hope that localities will consider both direct and indirect benefits, such as restaurants, accommodation and tourism attractions. Perhaps Việt Nam should approach this strategy by offering support to film production as a form of investment," he said.

VFDA also launched vietnamfilmproduction.vn, a platform designed as a comprehensive tool to assist film crews, providing detailed information about filming locations, support policies and legal procedures in each locality in Việt Nam. —VNS