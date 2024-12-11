Hải Phòng City hosts 2024 ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition

HẢI PHÒNG The 2024 ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition, held at the Hải Phòng Museum, is open to the public until December 20.

The free exhibition showcases 153 pieces of art from 131 artists across ASEAN nations, including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Việt Nam.

The exhibits highlight the culture, people, and nature of each nation, address contemporary issues, promote peace, and celebrate the strong, ongoing multilateral ties within ASEAN.

They are created using a wide range of materials and techniques such as metal engraving, wood carving, monotype printing, embossing, gum printing, and screen printing.

Ngô Tuấn Phong, deputy head of the culture ministry's Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition, emphasized that the quality of the works this year shows significant technical advancement.

Artist Trịnh Tuân from the Việt Nam Fine Arts Association said that the quality of Vietnamese art has notably improved compared to previous events, placing them on par with countries like Thailand, which have a strong tradition in graphic design.

The quadrennial ASEAN Graphics Competition and Exhibition, which began in 2016, aims to foster cultural and artistic exchange among ASEAN countries.

This year's competition received an impressive 530 graphic submissions from 283 artists.

At the opening ceremony on December 6, Tạ Quang Đông, deputy minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, said the event’s main purpose is to celebrate the creative achievements of ASEAN artists.

This helps strengthen the solidarity of the ASEAN community, he said.

He pointed to Việt Nam's ongoing efforts to promote cultural exchanges, citing previous events like the ASEAN Film Week, the ASEAN Cultural Colours Exhibition, and the ASEAN Arts Festival as examples of the country’s commitment to the ASEAN Cultural and Arts Strategic Plan for 2016-2025.

“Thus, this event will not only encourage people-to-people and cultural exchanges within the region but also confirm Vietnam’s proactive role in promoting ASEAN cultural and artistic exchange,” Đông said.

Lê Khắc Nam, vice chairman of the city People’s Committee [Municipal administration], said that the exhibition provides an opportunity for the city to showcase its culture and people, while also enhancing international relations and establishing Hải Phòng's growing reputation.

On the same day, 16 outstanding works were awarded by a panel of seven experts in Vietnamese graphic design and international professionals.

The awards included one Grand Prize, three Second prizes, five Third prizes, and seven consolation prizes.

Filipino artist Benjamin Torrado Cabrera won the Grand Prize for his piece Unspoken Longing.

Second prizes were awarded to artists from Thailand and Việt Nam, while Thai artists took home the Third prizes.

The awards are expected to inspire ASEAN graphic artists to continue producing high-quality work, contributing to the development of the region’s graphic design and art scene. VNS